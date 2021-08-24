Cowboy Bebop cosplayer runs from the law as perfect Faye Valentine

A Cowboy Bebop cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her mind-blowing Faye Valentine cosplay. The artist’s stunning transformation into the bounty hunter will leave fans of the anime in awe.

Despite airing in 1998, Cowboy Bebop continues to be one of the most influential anime of all time. The Noir Space Western captivates viewers with its genre-bending storyline and vibrant cast of characters.

Cosplayer ‘ms.margaretjean’ celebrated the show with her jaw-dropping re-creation of Faye Valentine. The talented artist gave fans of the series a look at what the Queen of Hearts would look like in real life.

Cowboy Bebop Faye Valentine cosplay brings Bounty Hunter to life

Popular cosplayer Margaret Jean brought the anime heroine to life in a series of posts on Instagram. In a picture taken by renowned photographer Jeff Zoet Visuals, the artist re-created the Bounty Hunter’s signature pose while holding a life-size prop replica of her iconic gun.

The cosplayer faithfully captured Valentine’s multi-layered outfit, from the red jacket to her two-piece yellow shirt and shorts. Her use of a latex-like material really makes the costume jump out as it does in the anime.

Speaking to Dexerto, ms.margaretjean explained why she likes the Bebop protagonist. “I’ve always loved Faye’s character. She’s strong, independent, sassy, sexy, and tough.”

According to the cosplayer, Cowboy Bebop is actually one of her favorite series of all time. “Cowboy Bebop is a masterpiece of anime. From the animation, direction, soundtrack, story, and voice acting – it’s one of the few anime I can give an enthusiastic 10/10.”

Cowboy Bebop isn’t the only anime Margaret Jean has re-created either, she also dressed up as beloved characters from hit series such as Attack on Titan and Final Fantasy.

Those interested in checking out the rest of her incredible work should go over to her Instagram. As for what she is working on next, the cosplayer told us “Vampirella.”