Genshin Impact cosplayer summons Oz as electrifying Fischl

A Genshin Impact cosplayer went viral online after sharing her meticulously hand-crafted Fischl costume. The talented artist transformed into the miHoYo character for Halloween.

Originally making her debut in Genshin Impact’s Ballad in Goblets banner, Fischl has quickly become one of the most popular 4-star character’s in the free-to-play gacha title.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the Electro heroine for Halloween by bringing the bow-user to life alongside her pet raven, Oz. Her insanely detailed re-creation will leave fans of the RPG stunned.

Genshin Impact cosplayer goes viral as epic Fischl

Genshin fan Glori ‘xglorifyingx‘ went viral on October 3 after posting her mind-blowing Fischl cosplay on the r/GenshinImpact forum. The talented artist told viewers “Here’s my DIY Fischl Costume made out of thrifted fabrics, just in time for Halloween!”

In a slideshow of pictures, Glori showed off her faithful re-creation of the Mondstadt character’s iconic purple and black dress. The multi-layered outfit was completely hand-stitched and pieced together by the Genshin Impact player.

Her portrayal of Fischl’s attire is full of detail. From the feathered skirt to the gold medallions that hang off the ends of her shirt, this is easily one of the best cosplays we’ve ever seen of the Adventure Guild investigator.

In several shots, the cosplayer mirrored Fischl’s signature poses from the RPG while standing next to a life-size prop of the heroine’s pet night raven Oz. Glori even cleverly held up a book to depict the character’s Catalyst weapon.

Incredibly, Glori revealed that she was able to create the Genshin Impact costume in around a week. The hand-sown quality really shows as the outfit looks as if it jumped out of the RPG in real life.

Those interested in checking out her future work can find xglorifyingx on Instagram here, as well as on Twitch where she streams games.