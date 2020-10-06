 Streamer loses it after spending $2K to get Genshin Impact character - Dexerto
Streamer loses it after spending $2K to get Genshin Impact character

Published: 6/Oct/2020 21:35

by Michael Gwilliam
Genshin Impact

Twitch streamer Lacari went absolutely ballistic after finally acquiring a rare Genshin Impact character after he spent a whopping $2,000 trying to do so.

Lacari’s journey to unlock the five-star character Keqing had him spending dollar after dollar on banner after banner on the Chinese game with no such luck.

After his bad luck continued and the streamer had spent over $1,500 trying to get Keqing, his friends began to mock him over chat.

“Lacari, do you know the chances of getting a five-star?” one asked while the Twitch star hung his head in disappointment. “It’s 0.6%.”

“What a f**king loser,” another remarked after learning the streamer had spent thousands on the banner.

Eventually, however, when things were looking their most dim, Lacari turned up to the heavens and begged for his luck to change.

“Please!” he cried. “Please!”

Then, suddenly, a miracle happened after the character he had long sought after emerged on his screen. “Oh my God!” he screamed in delight.

“Yes!” he yelled, thrusting his hips into the air in some sort of odd celebration. “There’s a God up there! There’s a God up there! We f**king did it!”

“Oh my f**king God. Oh, f**k!” he continued to swear profusely. “Let’s f**king go!”

Keqing from Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Keqing is a rare five-star character.

It’s pretty unfathomable to see someone literally spend that kind of cash all for a video game character, but that pretty much sums up the free-to-play model in a nutshell.

Genshin Impact has had one of the most successful launches for any Chinese game in history and so far its review scores are highly favorable with an 80 Metacritic Metascore and 74 user score.

Only time will tell if its success continues or if users get fed up with having to pay big bucks to play as certain characters.

Viral TikToker Doggface shocked after juice company gifts him new truck

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:02

by Alice Hearing
DoggFace viral TikTok Oceanspray
TikTok: 420DoggFace280

This year might be a huge dumpster fire, but the internet is obsessed with this one TikToker with immaculate vibes, who goes by Doggface online. His positivity has now spread so far that Ocean Spray has bought him a truck and a ton of juice.

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca initially blew up on September 25 after he posted a video of him skateboarding along a road to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac and drinking from a bottle of cranberry juice. The TikTok has had more than 25 million views, and some of the app’s biggest stars commented about how much they loved the clip.

Stars including King Science, Demi Skipper, Casey Hamilton, and even Marshmello himself lauded the video’s euphoric atmosphere. Cole Walliser, known for his slow-mo celebrity videos straight from the red carpet, even created his own version.

Other people were insanely impressed with one person writing “Gonna tell my kids this was Jesus.” Another person wrote, “This is his world and we’re really just living in it.” The official Twitter account for Fleetwood Mac reshared the post saying “We love this!”. Even band member Mick Fleetwood has himself joined TikTok and recreated the iconic clip.

Advertisement
Instagram: Doggface280
Doggface grew from 700k to more than 2m TikTok followers in less than 2 weeks

As a result, Doggface went from 700,000 followers on TikTok to more than 2 million in less than two weeks. Almost every video he has posted since has comfortably hit more than 1 million views.

Nathan was visibly shocked in a video he posted to his Instagram when Ocean Spray presented him with a cranberry-red, brand new truck filled to the brim with bottles of juice.

Now his fans are even more ecstatic after Doggface posted a video of him driving, instead of skateboarding, still drinking cranberry juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s dreams, with the caption “Thanks for the new wheels ocean spray!”

@mickfleetwood@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

TikToker IllusionMusic commented “Have no words to describe how awesome this is,” while Dadlifejason wrote “Earned it bro. You made them a BAGGG.”

The glee spread to Twitter too after user @pricklepeach went viral, with more than 360,000 likes on one tweet, revealing the amazing news, and thanking the company’s CEO Tom Hayes for celebrating the internet sensation.

In addition to the generous gift from Ocean Spray, Fleetwood Mac’s hit song has reportedly seen their streams spike, and DoggFace himself has received $10,000 from fans after they learned he had been living in an RV with no running water.

After spreading love and positivity to millions of people online during such a difficult time, Nathan Apodaca deserves nothing less.