Genshin Impact devs reveal release date for 1.1 update - Dexerto

MiHoYo have just revealed when Genshin Impact’s eagerly anticipated 1.1 update will hit live servers. Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming patch.

Genshin Impact players from around the world have been busy traversing the beautiful lands of Teyvat in search of new treasures, trudging through enemy-filled dungeons, fighting monolithic monsters, and adding exciting new characters to their rosters. While most players will still be busy unlocking areas of the map and working through their quest backlog, many dedicated adventurers have already begun to run out of things to do.

We’ve heard plenty of rumors about Genshin Impact’s upcoming 1.1 patch, but now we can confirm when the game’s first update will go live. This news comes via the official miHoYo dev team, who outlined what fans can expect from the 1.1 patch as well as giving us insights into future updates.

When is the Genshin Impact’s 1.1 update?

Version 1.1 is expected to be updated on November 11 and the “Unreturned Star” event will be released. While we don’t have any confirmed details on what this event will entail, we do know that new character banners will be making an appearance. These banners will give you the chance to obtain new units and powerful weapons. While miHoYo didn’t outline whether the leaked characters would be making an appearance in this patch, we’ve included a brief description of each one below.

Zhongli , a Geo-based character who dominates his opponents with lightning-fast spear combos

Diona , a Cyro-based bow user who supports her allies with lifesaving AoE heals

Childe , another bow user that unleashes charged arrows infused with they Hydro element

Xin, a music-loving character that uses her electric guitar to create Pyro shields that block incoming damage

miHoYo also gave the following statement which we have roughly translated. “At present, the content of the subsequent version is under stable development. The production team will work hard to ensure that the version is updated every 6 weeks,” this will mean fans will have plenty of time to complete both the game’s current quests before each subsequent update bring fresh content to the mix.

The official announcement then goes on to say “the major version update will generally be on Wednesday (the specific update rhythm and update nodes are subject to actual conditions). In each subsequent major version update, the version theme activity will be opened.”

Future Genshin Impact updates

While miHoYo has briefly outlined what fans can expect in the 1.1 update, they also gave the following details on the game’s future content plans. Here are all the upcoming Genshin Impact updates and their scheduled events:

Version 1.2 – Is expected to be updated on December 23. During this version, the Longji Snow Mountain area and related version activities will be opened

Version 1.3 – Is expected to be updated in February next year. During this version, the “Sea Lantern Festival” series of activities will be launched

For those that have finished Genshin Impact’s current quests, the new 1.1 update may seem a little way off. However, if the 1.1 update leaks are to be believed, then we can expect to see a new mainline story quest, new characters, a new map area, updated event awards, and plenty of QoF changes.