Genshin Impact devs reveal release date for 1.1 update - Dexerto

Genshin Impact devs reveal release date for 1.1 update

Published: 9/Oct/2020 15:00

by James Busby
Genshin Impact 1.1 update
miHoYo

Genshin Impact

MiHoYo have just revealed when Genshin Impact’s eagerly anticipated 1.1 update will hit live servers. Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming patch. 

Genshin Impact players from around the world have been busy traversing the beautiful lands of Teyvat in search of new treasures, trudging through enemy-filled dungeons, fighting monolithic monsters, and adding exciting new characters to their rosters. While most players will still be busy unlocking areas of the map and working through their quest backlog, many dedicated adventurers have already begun to run out of things to do. 

We’ve heard plenty of rumors about Genshin Impact’s upcoming 1.1 patch, but now we can confirm when the game’s first update will go live. This news comes via the official miHoYo dev team, who outlined what fans can expect from the 1.1 patch as well as giving us insights into future updates. 

When is the Genshin Impact’s 1.1 update?

Genshin Impact 1.1 update
miHoYo / @Zeniiet
The 1.1 update will see the addition of the Unreturned Star event.

Version 1.1 is expected to be updated on November 11 and the “Unreturned Star” event will be released. While we don’t have any confirmed details on what this event will entail, we do know that new character banners will be making an appearance. These banners will give you the chance to obtain new units and powerful weapons. While miHoYo didn’t outline whether the leaked characters would be making an appearance in this patch, we’ve included a brief description of each one below.

  • Zhongli, a Geo-based character who dominates his opponents with lightning-fast spear combos
  •  Diona, a Cyro-based bow user who supports her allies with lifesaving AoE heals
  • Childe, another bow user that unleashes charged arrows infused with they Hydro element
  • Xin, a music-loving character that uses her electric guitar to create Pyro shields that block incoming damage 

miHoYo also gave the following statement which we have roughly translated. “At present, the content of the subsequent version is under stable development. The production team will work hard to ensure that the version is updated every 6 weeks,” this will mean fans will have plenty of time to complete both the game’s current quests before each subsequent update bring fresh content to the mix. 

The official announcement then goes on to say “the major version update will generally be on Wednesday (the specific update rhythm and update nodes are subject to actual conditions). In each subsequent major version update, the version theme activity will be opened.”

Future Genshin Impact updates 

Genshin Impact upcoming weapons
miHoYo/@Zeniiet
The upcoming weapons and Artifacts will likely increase your character’s damage even further.

While miHoYo has briefly outlined what fans can expect in the 1.1 update, they also gave the following details on the game’s future content plans. Here are all the upcoming Genshin Impact updates and their scheduled events:

  • Version 1.2 – Is expected to be updated on December 23. During this version, the Longji Snow Mountain area and related version activities will be opened
  • Version 1.3 – Is expected to be updated in February next year. During this version, the “Sea Lantern Festival” series of activities will be launched

For those that have finished Genshin Impact’s current quests, the new 1.1 update may seem a little way off. However, if the 1.1 update leaks are to be believed, then we can expect to see a new mainline story quest, new characters, a new map area, updated event awards, and plenty of QoF changes. 

FIFA

Best strikers to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 9/Oct/2020 14:58

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 best strikers image with Martial from Man Utd
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FUT 21 is now up and running for FIFA 21 Standard Edition, Champions Edition, and Ultimate Edition. As you build your first squad, everybody needs to know who the top attackers are so they can make good signings for FUT Rivals and Squad Battles. Here, we look at the best strikers in FIFA 21. 

After playing through EA Play early access and the release for early access editions, the hardcore members of the community have already sieved out the best strikers in pretty much all leagues. Some of these can be expensive and others will be bargains, so we’ve wrapped them all together in one big list for you to see yourself.

The most prominent sides to come up against are Premier League and Bundesliga, though some FUT Club owners do decide to build hybrids or some based on nationality. A French team, for example.

Here, we’ll run through the top forwards on the game so you can have a top finisher up front, for all sorts of price ranges. There’s some obvious ones, which are expensive to buy, and some cheaper options thrown in the mix as well.

Best strikers in FIFA 21

Prices (taken from FUTBIN) are live and ever-changing, so expect there to be some differences when you search for these cards. The list is also in no particular order.

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus man city fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Gabriel Jesus, once again, is one of the better strikers in the game.

OVR: 83

Price: 67,000 on PS4, 51,000 on Xbox, 80,000 on PC

Timo Werner

Werner FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Chelsea’s new signing Timo Werner is not only fast, he’s a ruthless finisher in FUT 21 as well.

OVR: 85

Price: 239,000 on PS4, 219,000 on Xbox, 278,000 on PC

Luis Suarez

Suarez fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Luis Suarez featured in the POTM nominees for September and also has a OTW card in FIFA 21. He is lethal.

OVR: 87

Price: 27,000 on PS4, 32,000 on Xbox, 37,500 on PC

Richarlison

FIFA 21 richarlison
EA SPORTS
Richarlison is already being recommended as a signing by many YouTubers and pro players.

OVR: 81

Price: 35,000 on PS4, 26,000 on Xbox, 37,500 on PC

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo fifa 21
EA SPORTS
It won’t come as any surprise to see Ronaldo on this list.

OVR: 92

Price: 1,642,000 on PS4, 1,370,000 on Xbox, 1,895,000 on PC

Hee Chan Hwang

Chang fifa 21
EA SPORTS
RB Leipzig’s forward is cheap and effective in FUT 21.

OVR: 77

Price: 1,700 on PS4, 1,600 on Xbox, 2,000 on PC

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

FIFA 21 aubameyang
EA SPORTS
Aubameyang and Arsenal fans wanted a higher rating, but he’s still one of the very best in his position.

OVR: 87

Price: 304,000 on PS4, 271,000 on Xbox, 338,000 on PC

Harry Kane

FIFA 21 Harry Kane
EA SPORTS
Harry Kane is surprisingly effective, due to top rated players making more intelligent runs. 

OVR: 88

Price: 28,750 on PS4, 37,500 on Xbox, 38,000 on PC

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland skipping past a defender
EA SPORTS
Haaland is among the Bundesliga’s best forwards and certainly up there with the best strikers in FIFA 21. 

OVR: 84

Price: 99,000 on PS4, 91,000 on Xbox, 109,000 on PC

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Kylian Mbappe, the game’s cover star, is among the very best in FIFA 21.

OVR: 90

Price: 1,335,000 on PS4, 1,140,000 on Xbox, 1,680,000 on PC

Anthony Martial

FIFA 21 Martial Man Utd
EA SPORTS
Manchester United’s Anthony Martial will tear through defences. 

OVR: 84

Price: 170,000 on PS4, 135,000 on Xbox, 173,000 on PC

Wissam Ben Yedder

Ben Yedder FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Ben Yedder is always tough to play against in FIFA.

OVR: 84

Price: 160,000 on PS4, 125,000 on Xbox, 158,000 on PC

Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Inaki Williams is a great option to have. 

OVR: 81

Price: 26,750 on PS4, 20,750 on Xbox, 28,000 on PC

Robert Lewandowski

FIFA 21 Lewandowski
EA SPORTS
Not a lot of players are better than Bayern’s front man. 

OVR: 81

Price: 176,000 on PS4, 174,000 on Xbox, 260,000 on PC

That brings our list of best strikers in FIFA 21 to a close. For more FIFA 21 guides, news, leaks, and more – follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK. 