FFXIV cosplayer celebrates Endwalker as enchanting Y’shtola Rhul

Final Fantasy XIV Online’s Endwalker expansion is just around the corner, and one cosplayer has decided to celebrate in style with this stunning FFXIV Y’shtola Rhul cosplay.

As the end of days draws ever closer, Final Fantasy XIV Online fans across Eorzea are gearing up their characters to prepare for the final Endwalker showdown.

Of course, this includes cosplayers too, many of whom have chosen to cosplay as the Scion Sorceress and fan-favorite hero, Y’shtola Rhul.

One of our favorite recreations comes from deep in the heart of Brazil, as Latina cosplayer and FFXIV lover Rizzyun (Rizzy) has brought the lovable Miqo’te to life.

Advertisement

FFXIV Y’shtola cosplay is truly magical

Rizzy’s connection to FFXIV is incredibly heartwarming, and trust us when we say it’ll make you smile. “When I met my wife she was a huge fan of the game,” she told Dexerto. “I had heard of it in the past but it never caught my attention until she decided to show it to me.

“She convinced me to play (despite my promises to myself that I would never play a MMO again) and I actually enjoyed the game a lot. The story really caught you after some time and it was fun play it with friends.”

Read More: Sneaky sends sparks flying with electric Genshin Impact Keqing cosplay

It turns out, though, that her partner wasn’t the only Eorzean she fell for. “Y’shtola won my heart easily!” Rizzy confesses. “She has that strong presence that makes her a remarkable character and her design in Shadowbringers looks so awesome that I knew that I HAD to do it.”

Advertisement

Despite only taking “one month” to create, Rizzy’s Y’shtola is absolute perfection. From the tips of those snowy white ears down to that iconic fur-lined jacket, every little detail has been meticulously recreated – and that’s before we even talk about that staff!

'For whoever deep the void, or wide the expanse, there's no shore so distant as to be beyond the reach of light…' I got a lot of love on my Y'shtola photos today, thanks so much 🥺♥️

Y'shtola by me

Photo by @ronaldoichi pic.twitter.com/ELuw6GbICY — RizzY ~ CEO at Evelynn Thighs™ | akalynn~beiguang (@rizzyunn) July 22, 2021

It turns out that there were a few challenges rocking this outfit, though. While the assembling part wasn’t that hard, “the difficult part [was] to wear it. The white lenses don’t let you see almost anything at all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rizzy 🌸 (@rizzyun)

With armageddon looming and Endwalker on the horizon, Rizzy is excited to dive back into the FFXIV universe alongside her feline friend. “The trailer looks actually amazing and I can’t wait to see more from my fave girl,” she told Dexerto.

Advertisement

And we can’t wait to see where she goes next. Hopefully, she’ll bring a few more FFXIV icons to life – maybe ones we haven’t even met yet! Until then, though, you’d best make like Rizzy and prepare for the end.