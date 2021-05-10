Attack on Titan cosplayer defies rising odds as fearless Mikasa Ackerman - Dexerto

Christina Volkova, also known as ‘likeassassin,’ has a knack for cosplaying characters in incredible detail, and she set her fan’s hearts on fire once again by transforming into Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan.

Attack on Titan’s final season is on a break, with the second part set to pick up where the first one left off sometime next year. But in the meantime, cosplayers have kept the hype alive by dressing up as their favorite characters from the show.

Mikasa Ackerman has always been a popular choice, and it’s not just because she’s one of the main characters. Her stoic but deeply caring personality and the fact she’s arguably the most badass member of the Survey Corps is a huge draw.

Many brilliant cosplayers have done her justice in the real world. However, it’s hard to find one better than Christina’s piece. She truly went all out and swooned fans with an incredibly detailed outfit that has it all.

It’s got everything from the trademark hairstyle and scarlet red scarf to the Survey Corps jacket, white undergarments, and brown leather belt, boots, and straps. It looks exactly how you’d imagine she’d look in real life.

All up, more than 22,000 bewildered fans showed their support by liking her post.

It’s a fantastic turnout, and the endless streams of praise are one of the main reasons why she’s accrued a whopping 195,000 followers.

If you want to see all the other characters she’s done, including Sakura from Naruto, Ciri from The Witcher, Akali from League of Legends, and more, you can find them all on her Instagram profile right here.