Demon Slayer cosplayer defends the Corps as Mitsuri Kanroji

A talented Demon Slayer fan has created the perfect cosplay of Mitsuri Kanroji. The insanely accurate take on the Love Pillar is bound to make you swoon.

Starting off as a manga in the popular Japanese Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine, Demon Slayer took the world by storm in 2019 after it was transformed into an anime by Ufotable.

One of the most popular characters is Mitsuri Kanroji, one of the highest-ranking members of the Demon Slayer Corps – an organization set on ridding the world of monsters. Cosplayer Namii from ‘namii.cos’ has brought her to life with an incredible take.

Amazing Demon Slayer Mitsuri Kanroji cosplay

One of the first things you notice when you see Namii’s cosplay is their perfectly styled wig. Not only is the pink-to-green fade insanely accurate, but the braids are as neat as a pin.

“In my opinion, execution is important in any cosplay,” the cosplayer said, speaking to Dexerto about their work. “Take Mitsuri’s hair for example. Her hair specifically took some major time teasing. I went through a lot of hairspray to get it as fluffy as Mitsuri’s hair.”

Namii.cos also went to great detail to replicate the Love Hashira’s big eyes with dramatic makeup. “Getting her make up right also takes a lot of time and effort. I wanted to make sure I can match her gorgeous eyes with some dramatic makeup,” they said. “I used some vibrant colored contacts, big lashes, complimentary eye shadow, and big wing eyeliner to bring it all together. It definitely takes some time but it’s worth the end result!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namii (@namii.cos)

As for why they decided to cosplay Mitsuri? “I chose to cosplay Mitsuri because she’s such a sweet and wholesome character. I mean how can anyone resist those eyes?” they revealed.

Kanroji isn’t the only character they’ve cosplayed either – Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia, Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan, and Zero Two from Darling in the Franxx are just some examples of other amazing cosplays they’ve done.

You can check out more of Namii’s work over on their Instagram and Patreon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namii (@namii.cos)

If this amazing cosplay has made you want to watch Demon Slayer, you can catch season one on Netflix right now.

After that, the Mugen Train movie bridges the gap between seasons one and two and can be found on Funimation and most paid streaming platforms.