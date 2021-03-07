Demon Slayer cosplayer swoons fans as stellar Shinobu Kocho - Dexerto

Demon Slayer’s Shinobu Kocho is an insanely popular choice for cosplayers. There’s plenty of good ones to pick from, but ‘kyatorin’ has pulled off a stellar rendition of the Insect Pillar that has fans swooning.

As far as cosplaying characters go, it’s hard to find a more popular one than Demon Slayer’s Shinobu Kocho. Since making her debut halfway through Season 1 of the anime, fans have fallen in love with the Insect Pillar.

Her bright demeanor on the outside does hide the vengeful part of her, but she’s a much beloved character in all of anime, not just within the Demon Slayer fandom.

It makes her a popular cosplay choice, and while there’s plenty of good ones to pick from, American cosplayer ‘kyatorin’ has managed to pull off Shinobu’s design perfectly.

Wearing the standard Demon Slayer jacket and pants, Kyatorin lets her white Haori ⁠— an ode to Shinobu’s sister Kanae ⁠— flow from her body.

She also found a replica of Shinobu’s katana, wielding it in the snow. It’s a stunning cosplay that thousands of her fans have fallen in love with.

The photoshoot was done in celebration of Shinobu’s birthday on February 24, although the weather looked pretty nippy for the Texan cosplayer. However, in her words, “it was so cold but worth.”

With Demon Slayer Season 2 on the horizon, fans are going to be seeing a bit more of Shinobu on their screens, and what better way to get hyped than to get your cosplay on.