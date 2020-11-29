 Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into beautiful butterfly Shinobu Kocho - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into beautiful butterfly Shinobu Kocho

Published: 29/Nov/2020 13:10

by Andrew Amos
Instagram: aka_purin / Ufotable

Share

Demon Slayer

Shinobu Kocho might look innocent from afar, but if you’re a demon and you get too close, you’ll see the deadly side of the butterfly. She’s a popular Demon Slayer character to cosplay, but ‘aka_purin’ has truly put together one of the most beautiful designs yet.

Shinobu Kocho is a fan-favorite in Demon Slayer, and it’s easy to see why. Not only does the Demon Corps member possess incredible powers to heal friends and harm demons, but she is one of the most beautiful characters in the show.

Her personality is a difficult one to channel though. While she’s seemingly innocent on the outside, deep inside of her, there’s a rebellious rage to get revenge.

Demon Slayer Cosplay Shinobu Kocho
Viz Media
Shinobu Kocho is a dazzling and powerful Demon Slayer.

It’s one thing to make a cosplay, put it on, and take a picture. It’s another thing to really channel what a character is all about, and that’s what sets ‘aka_purin’ apart from the other Shinobu cosplayers.

Sharing the intricate design on her Twitter, the Polish cosplayer spared no expense and left no stone unturned in her flawless design. Her hair and makeup is perfect, even getting the butterflies pinned.

She also created her special katana, which is based on an insect’s “stinger” more than a blade itself. The tattered, battle-worn hilt and blade is a wonderful addition to the cosplay that really ties it all together.

That’s the special thing about purin’s cosplay too. Every element just ties everything together. While even just one of these things would be pretty special in a cosplay, being able to jam it all in one photo is the most beautiful thing of all.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Purin (@aka_purin)

The Shinobu design might be her latest, but she’s unsure on what her next project will be. “I feel like I’m having an art block lately. I just have so many ideas and costumes to shoot but I just can’t put myself up for it,” she admitted on her Instagram.

No matter what it is though, we bet Purin will knock our socks off.

Cosplay

Princess Mononoke cosplayer runs with wolves as Studio Ghibli heroine San

Published: 27/Nov/2020 19:04

by Brent Koepp
Ghibli / Instagram: @jenny_sonntag, @jospixelart

Share

Studio Ghibli

A Princess Mononoke cosplayer brought the film’s protagonist San to life with a stunning costume. The artist’s breathtaking transformation into the Studio Ghibli character will leave fans speechless.

In 1997, renowned director Hayao Miyazaki debuted his groundbreaking seventh film, Princess Mononoke. The environmentalist-themed story was so popular, it’s still the eighth highest grossing movie of all time in Japan.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the influential anime by bringing it to life with a jaw-dropping outdoor photoshoot. The artist’s incredible take on wolf girl San is so good, it’s almost as if the protagonist has clawed her way out of the screen.

Screenshot of wolf princess San in Studio Ghibli film Princess Mononoke.
Studio Ghibli / HBO Max
The wolf princess is one of the main characters in the 1997 anime film.

Ghibli cosplayer becomes real life Princess Mononoke

The film centers on protagonist Ashitaka, who leaves his village after tragically becoming infected by a corrupted spirit. The banished prince embarks on a quest to look for a cure and confront the curse that corrupted the animal that wandered into his home.

Cosplayer ‘Jennifer Sonntag’ brought the movie’s second lead character, Princess San, to life with her stunning cosplay which she shared on Instagram. Photographer ‘jospixelart’ captured the artist posing in the heroine’s iconic white and blue outfit next to a wolf.

Jenny nailed San’s signature attire, which includes a white fur cape that drapes over her back as well as her red and gold warrior mask which she uses to cover her face while battling against human enemies. She even included her scarlet facepaint which sits under each eye.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Sonntag (@jenny_sonntag)

In another shot posted on her social media, the artist re-created a scene from the Ghibi film where the lead character sits on a rock. Jen looks ready to fight with her wolf family as she holds her prop dagger while having her headdress down. The outdoor backdrop gorgeously ties the whole thing together and could easily be mistaken for a screenshot from the film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Sonntag (@jenny_sonntag)

Despite releasing over 23 years ago, Princess Mononoke still continues to be one of the most influential anime films of all time. Its dark themes and gritty depiction of violence was a departure for Miyazaki’s usually child-friendly projects.

Those looking to catch the classic movie are in luck as it can currently be watched right now on HBO’s streaming service MAX. Also in 2019, Studio Ghibli struck a deal with Apple TV and Amazon to sell all of their theatrical releases digitally for the very first time.