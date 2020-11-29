Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into beautiful butterfly Shinobu Kocho - Dexerto

Shinobu Kocho might look innocent from afar, but if you’re a demon and you get too close, you’ll see the deadly side of the butterfly. She’s a popular Demon Slayer character to cosplay, but ‘aka_purin’ has truly put together one of the most beautiful designs yet.

Shinobu Kocho is a fan-favorite in Demon Slayer, and it’s easy to see why. Not only does the Demon Corps member possess incredible powers to heal friends and harm demons, but she is one of the most beautiful characters in the show.

Her personality is a difficult one to channel though. While she’s seemingly innocent on the outside, deep inside of her, there’s a rebellious rage to get revenge.

It’s one thing to make a cosplay, put it on, and take a picture. It’s another thing to really channel what a character is all about, and that’s what sets ‘aka_purin’ apart from the other Shinobu cosplayers.

Sharing the intricate design on her Twitter, the Polish cosplayer spared no expense and left no stone unturned in her flawless design. Her hair and makeup is perfect, even getting the butterflies pinned.

She also created her special katana, which is based on an insect’s “stinger” more than a blade itself. The tattered, battle-worn hilt and blade is a wonderful addition to the cosplay that really ties it all together.

That’s the special thing about purin’s cosplay too. Every element just ties everything together. While even just one of these things would be pretty special in a cosplay, being able to jam it all in one photo is the most beautiful thing of all.

The Shinobu design might be her latest, but she’s unsure on what her next project will be. “I feel like I’m having an art block lately. I just have so many ideas and costumes to shoot but I just can’t put myself up for it,” she admitted on her Instagram.

No matter what it is though, we bet Purin will knock our socks off.