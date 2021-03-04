Demon Slayer cosplay burns bright as fiery Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku is one of the most skilled swordsman in the Demon Slayer Corps. He’s also the central character of the Mugen Train arc, and he put those displays on in the recently-released film. It’s seen a resurgence in cosplays, but none better than this one.

Warning: This article contains slight spoilers for Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

Kyojuro Rengoku is the Flame Hashira, and he lives up to that name in the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arc. The stoic swordsman leads the charge against Enmu and Akaza, providing two of the most epic fight scenes in the whole story.

Don’t let his fiery persona fool you though, because Rengoku is a big-hearted man, looking out for the many up-and-comers of the Demon Slayer Corps.

So, with movie hype abound, cosplayer Phil Mizuno took the opportunity to bring Rengoku to life, and he did it in the most impressive way possible.

The talented cosplayer’s outfit of the Flame Hashira features his signature blonde and red hair ⁠— in the form of a wig designed by ‘rentchan’ ⁠— as well as the white haori adorned with flames.

He also created Rengoku’s sword, and it looks just as threatening in Mizuno’s hands as it does the character’s in the anime. For the photoshoot, he even set it alight.

His cosplay is a wonderful tribute to the powerful Flame Hashira, and fans have flocked in droves to admire the design after seeing the Mugen Train movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Mizuno (@philmizuno)

In fact, it’s one of Phil Mizuno’s most popular cosplays of all time, totalling over 80,000 likes across three posts. It’s insane not just the popularity of Demon Slayer, but this specific cosplay too.

If you haven’t had the chance to see Demon Slayer: Mugen Train film yet, Mizuno’s cosplay should inspire you. It’s a perfect rendition of Rengoku, doing the Flame Hashira justice.