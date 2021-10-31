Demon Slayer cosplayer celebrates Season 2 as epic female Tanjiro Kamado

A Demon Slayer cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on Tanjiro Kamado. The artist’s incredible female spin on the protagonist will leave fans of the anime in awe.

Ever since its breakout debut in 2019, Demon Slayer has continued to propel forward in popularity. The series has become such a cultural phenomena that its first theatrical film Mugen Train has become the highest grossing movie of all time in Japan.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the show’s much-anticipated Season 2 return by bringing Tanjiro Kamado to life with her insanely accurate costume. She looks so much like the protagonist, it’s almost as if the hero has slashed his way out of the screen.

Demon Slayer cosplayer wows as female Tanjiro Kamado

Cosplayer Amber ‘sunnnnshine_daydream’ shared her incredible re-creation of the Demon Slayer protagonist in a series of posts on Instagram. In one selfie shot, the artist posed as Kamado while wielding a life-size prop of his signature black Nichirin katana.

The cosplay star absolutely nailed Tanjiro’s signature look, faithfully portraying his striking eyes, his wild red hair, and the giant scar that sits across his forehead. She even included his signature Hanafuda earrings.

Speaking with Dexerto, Amber said she got inspiration to create her female Tanjiro cosplay from her followers. “I actually had quite a few followers suggest I do a fem Tanjiro!” she explained. “I was pretty hesitate about it at first, but it ended up being one of my favorite cosplays yet! I also just love his character’s attitude! Tanjiro is always so positive and outgoing.”

The artist also told us that her favorite part of Demon Slayer is the emotional complexity of the writing.

“The show really knows how to tug at your heartstrings when describing a demon’s back story once they have died. I find each demon’s story to be incredibly unique which makes this anime so addicting! I’m also so excited to finally start season 2!” she said.

This isn’t the first Demon Slayer character ‘sunnnnshine_daydream’ has brought to life either, as the incredibly talented artist has dressed up as Tanjiro’s demon-turned sister Nezuko as well.

As far as which cosplay she’s working on next? Amber teased that she is currently working on re-creating Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho. Those interested in her projects can check out her Instagram here.