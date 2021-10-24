Genshin Impact cosplayer celebrates Halloween as spooky Hu Tao

A Genshin Impact cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her perfect take on Hu Tao. The artist brought the Liyue funeral parlor Director to life with her fiery transformation.

After making her debut in Genshin Impact’s update 1.3 Moment of Bloom Banner, players have been desperate for Hu Tao to be obtainable once again. Now, the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Director is set to have a rerun in November 2021.

To honor the 5-star hero’s anticipated return, popular cosplayer Caterina ‘mochichuu‘ Rocchi shared her true-t0-life portrayal of the character. Her spooky re-creation of the polearm user is also the perfect way for fans of the miHoYo gacha to celebrate Halloween.

Viral Genshin Impact cosplay brings Hu Tao to life

Popular cosplayer mochichuu showed off her transformation into the Genshin Impact heroine in a series of posts on her Instagram. Teaming up with photographer ‘gardani_angelica‘, the artist posed in Hu Tao’s signature funeral parlor uniform.

Re-creating her spooky pose from the game, Caterina showed off her insanely detailed costume. Whether its her black velvet top with floral print, or her iconic hat with a plum blossom accessory, this is easily one of the most accurate portrayals we’ve seen of the 5-star character.

Speaking to Dexerto, Caterina Rocchi explained she chose to dress up as Hu Tao because of her incredible personality and intricate character design. “My favorite thing about Hu Tao is totally her personality. I love her, she’s so funny and her design is SO AMAZING!” she said.

The cosplayer also revealed that she has more plans to bring other Genshin Impact character to life, and teased future projects involving popular Inazuma characters Sangonomiya Kokomi and Kujou Sara.

As far as what she is working on next? Mochichuu told us that she is working on a human version of popular Fairy-type Pokemon Sylveon, as well as Genshin Impact’s Naganohara Yoimiya.

Those interested in checking out more of her jaw-dropping cosplays can see her detailed depictions of popular gaming characters on her Instagram.