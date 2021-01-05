Darling in the Franxx cosplayer wows as Studio Trigger protagonist Zero Two

A Darling in the Franxx cosplayer made waves on Instagram after bringing the show’s beloved heroine, Zero Two, to life with a mind-blowing costume.

Darling in the Franxx made its debut in 2018, and quickly the won hearts of fans around the world with its sci-fi/romance plot. The anime project was a joint collaboration between Studio Trigger and CloverWorks.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the breakout series by sharing her true-to-life take on its lead heroine Zero Two. Her insanely accurate portrayal of the protagonist will be sure to leave fans in awe.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer brings Zero Two to life

The hit anime takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity is on the brink of extinction from large creatures called Klaxosaurs. As a last line of defense, children are artificially created to fly mecha called Franxx to fight the aliens. Teenagers such as protagonist Zero Two attend school to learn how to pilot the giant machinery.

Cosplayer ‘pinya_reich‘ went viral on Instagram after bringing the series’ lead heroine to life with an incredible costume. Photographer ‘VALKEN_ZERO‘ captured the artist posing in the character’s iconic red and white trimmed academy uniform.

Pinya faithfully re-created Zero Two’s pose directly from the anime while showing off her detailed outfit. The artist accurately depicted the her school dress, including the black stripes that run under her arm and down each shoulder, as well as the tie.

In another picture posted to social media, the cosplayer gave fans a closer view at how she captured the pink-haired character’s signature look. On top of her flowing pink hair, the artist used a prop headband with two red-horns sticking out of each side. In the story, Zero Two has Klaxosaur blood in her.

Despite the series’ immense popularity, there has been no news on a potential season two so far. Fortunately, fans can also read the manga adaptation, which ended in January 2020, to get their fix.

Those interested in seeing what all the hype is about can catch all episodes right now on popular anime streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.