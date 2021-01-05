Logo
Darling in the Franxx cosplayer wows as Studio Trigger protagonist Zero Two

Published: 5/Jan/2021 18:56 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 18:58

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Zero Two from Darling in the Franxx anime next to cosplayer.
Studio Trigger / Instagram: @pinya_reich, @yuyuyu_camera

Darling in the Franxx

A Darling in the Franxx cosplayer made waves on Instagram after bringing the show’s beloved heroine, Zero Two, to life with a mind-blowing costume.

Darling in the Franxx made its debut in 2018, and quickly the won hearts of fans around the world with its sci-fi/romance plot. The anime project was a joint collaboration between Studio Trigger and CloverWorks.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the breakout series by sharing her true-to-life take on its lead heroine Zero Two. Her insanely accurate portrayal of the protagonist will be sure to leave fans in awe.

Screenshot of Darling in the Franxx anime protagonist Zero Two.
Studio Trigger / CloverWorks
The pink-haired heroine stars in the 2018 Studio Trigger anime.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer brings Zero Two to life

The hit anime takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity is on the brink of extinction from large creatures called Klaxosaurs. As a last line of defense, children are artificially created to fly mecha called Franxx to fight the aliens. Teenagers such as protagonist Zero Two attend school to learn how to pilot the giant machinery.

Cosplayer ‘pinya_reich‘ went viral on Instagram after bringing the series’ lead heroine to life with an incredible costume. Photographer ‘VALKEN_ZERO‘ captured the artist posing in the character’s iconic red and white trimmed academy uniform.

Pinya faithfully re-created Zero Two’s pose directly from the anime while showing off her detailed outfit. The artist accurately depicted the her school dress, including the black stripes that run under her arm and down each shoulder, as well as the tie.

In another picture posted to social media, the cosplayer gave fans a closer view at how she captured the pink-haired character’s signature look. On top of her flowing pink hair, the artist used a prop headband with two red-horns sticking out of each side. In the story, Zero Two has Klaxosaur blood in her.

Despite the series’ immense popularity, there has been no news on a potential season two so far. Fortunately, fans can also read the manga adaptation, which ended in January 2020, to get their fix.

Those interested in seeing what all the hype is about can catch all episodes right now on popular anime streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer schools enemies as Asuka Langley

Published: 4/Jan/2021 18:50

by Brent Koepp
Evangelion protagonist Asuka Langley next to cosplayer.
Studio Khara / Instagram: @someonefromrussia / @kyoosh

Neon Genesis Evangelion

A Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her insanely accurate take on Asuka Langley. The artist faithfully recreated the protagonist’s academy look.

Making its major television debut in 1995, Evangelion has continued to be one of the most influential animes of all time. Its thrilling sci-fi story helped shape the mecha genre.

To celebrate the groundbreaking series, a talented cosplayer recreated the show’s lead heroine, Asuka Langley, in her iconic school uniform look to perfection.

Screenshot of Asuka Langley from Evangelion anime.
Gainax / Studio Khara
Asuka is one of the most popular characters in the groundbreaking Mecha anime.

Evangelion cosplayer becomes true-to-life Asuka Langley

Neon Genesis takes place in a post apocalyptic version of Tokyo where humanity is under threat from giant creatures called Angels. Mecha pilots like Asuna Langley connect to large robots called Evangelions to fight back the looming threat.

Cosplayer Leza ‘someonefromrussia‘ wowed on Instagram after bringing the anime heroine to life with her insanely accurate costume. The artist faithfully portrayed the character’s signature school uniform attire.

Photographer ‘kyoosh‘ captured Leza showing off the incredible costume with ocean waves in the background. The cosplayer nailed Langley’s signature twin pigtail hairstyle, including her iconic red clips  that sit on both sides of her head.

The talented artist accurately mirrored the heroine’s light blue dress which sits over her neatly pressed white shirt. She even included the tiny red bow which sits under the collar.

In another shot on social media, someonefromrussia teamed up with fellow cosplayer ‘asaginanami‘ who perfectly depicted Asuna’s classmate Rei Ayanami. The duo stand back-to-back as a gorgeous sunset lights up the sky behind them.

Despite releasing over two decades ago, Neon Genesis continues to be one of the most beloved Japanese series of all time. The Mecha story is popular that it’s gotten several new iterations over the years, including an upcoming film set to debut in 2021 called Thrice Upon a Time.

Those looking to dive into Evangelion have many choices, –from movies, to the long-running manga. Popular streaming service Netflix currently has the original 1995 anime which can be watched right now.