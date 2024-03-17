Overwatch 2 players praise Cowboy Bebop crossover for getting them into the anime

Overwatch 2 players have praised the latest Cowboy Bebop crossover for getting them interested in Shinichiro Watanabe’s iconic anime.

Overwatch 2’s latest event is a collaboration between the long-running hero shooter and the Shinichiro Watanabe-directed anime series, Cowboy Bebop.

As part of the collab, Overwatch heroes have been given some faithful Bebop-inspired skins. During the event, players can get Cassidy’s Spike Spiegel skin, Ashe’s Faye Valentine Skin, Mauga’s Jet Black skin, Sombra’s Ed skin, and Wrecking Ball’s Ein skin.

Now, some fans have taken to social media to praise the collaboration—not for the event itself—but for getting them interested in the anime.

Overwatch 2 players are watching Cowboy Bebop thanks to collab

A post on the Overwatch subreddit gained traction among the community after one player made a thread titled, “I’d never heard of Cowboy Bebop before the crossover and OMG IT’S SO GOOD.”

The OP explained, “I’m not a huge anime person (before this it was literally just Death Note and Yugioh…) but y’know what convinced me to watch it the most? Putting the theme song on the Overwatch title screen.”

While they said they would not be shelling out any money to buy the skin pack, they called the marketing for the collab a “rare Blizzard W.”

Others suggested that the OP should check out more of Watanabe’s anime if they enjoyed Cowboy Bebop. “Please check out Samurai Champloo and Space Dandy. Its made by the same studio as CBB and are basically a part of a spiritual trilogy,” said one fan.

Some fans even directed them towards other anime that they may enjoy. “You should also check out Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood,” said one Reddit user, while another said, “If you love Cowboy Bebop, I think you’ll enjoy Black Lagoon as well.”

While not every aspect of Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop collab has been well received, it has at least allowed the iconic anime series to gain some new fans.