Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium – Platforms, gameplay & everything we know

Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is a highly-anticipated gacha game that involves turn-based combat and a colorful cast of characters. So, here’s everything you need to know about the platforms, gameplay, and more.

Girls’ Frontline 2 aims to wow anime game fans and rival the likes of Honkai Star Rail when it releases internationally. The global release has remained quiet, but with the arrival of the new English website, it looks as though fans might not have to wait too much longer.

So, if you’re looking to add another gacha game to your list or want to know more about the upcoming title, then we have everything you need to know about Girls’ Frontline 2 – including the platforms, gameplay, and where it’s free to play.

Sunborn Girls’ Frontline 2 global release could be here soon.

No, Sunborn has yet to reveal a global release date for Girls’ Frontline 2. The Chinese version of the game has been running since December 21, 2023.

However, a new website for the global version of the game went live on July 19, 2024. This suggests that we’ll get more information on the game’s launch, and pre-registerations soon.

Of course, we’ll keep this section updated as and when official details are announced.

Girls’ Frontline 2 platforms

Girls’ Frontline 2 will be coming to PC and mobile (iOS/Android). There’s currently no news on whether the game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch. However, it is important to note that the Chinese release didn’t support a console release, so it is unlikely.

Is it free to play?

Yes, Girls’ Frontline 2 is free to play. This means you can enjoy the game without spending any money.

However, just like other F2P games, GF2 does enable players to purchase premium currency to roll on the game’s banners.

Is Girls’ Frontline 2 gacha?

Sunborn Girls’ Frontline 2 features character banners.

Yes, Girls’ Frontline 2 is a gacha game. The gacha mechanics are very similar to Genshin Impact/Honkai Star Rail, in that you can roll for new characters and weapons.

There’s also a Pity system, which means you’re guaranteed to unlock an SSR after a set amount of pulls.

Girls’ Frontline 2 gameplay

Sunborn Girls’ Frontline 2 gameplay will be familiar to XCOM and FE fans.

Girls’ Frontline 2 is a turn-based tactics game, where players use unique characters to eliminate enemies on a grid-based map.

The gameplay will be instantly familiar to fans of XCOM and Fire Emblem series, as players need to think about positioning, utilizing cover, and character abilities to take down their foes.

If you’re looking to add another new gacha game to your list, then check out our Neverness to Everness hub and how to pre-register guide.