Overwatch 2 Season 12 hero “Space Ranger” revealed: Abilities, release date & more

BlizzCon has given us a glimpse at what the future of Overwatch 2 looks like, and an extended look at what they’re cooking up with Season 12’s hero, codenamed “Space Ranger”. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Martian hero including her abilities, intended role, and when you can expect to play her.

Overwatch 2’s developers have been busy. Along with a massive overhaul to the competitive system in Season 9, Venture in Season 10, big changes to the Battle Pass, and a whole lot more, Season 12’s hero has already gotten some time in the spotlight despite her being pretty far out.

So far, Space Ranger seems to be midway through development. No actual gameplay has been shown just yet, but we know a decent amount about what players can expect when she finally releases.

Here’s everything we know so far about Overwatch 2’s first Martian hero, Space Ranger.

With Space Ranger set to release in Season 12, she’ll be arriving in the later half of 2024. If we go by the roughly 9 weeks each Overwatch 2 Season takes up, her release date can be placed somewhere around July depending on whether or not she endures any delays.

This feels like it’s a ways away, but Overwatch 2 players will have plenty to look forward to until Space Ranger’s release.

Space Ranger abilities, role & more

Space Ranger is, much like her still having a codename would imply, in a very early state. While we know that she’s a support hero, we don’t know too much about her actual abilities yet. And, even if we did, it’s likely that her abilities would be subject to change.

However, some early concept art has given us a good idea of what direction they’re taking her in.

Blizzard Entertainment

Space Ranger’s weapon is described as a “burst-fire Smart SMG”, with smart being a particularly scary word with it implying her bullets, in some way, shape, or form track targets. This could be a part of how she heals or how she damages enemies, it’s hard to say.

She also was sold as someone who’s very mobile and has a lot of vertical options, and she’s got some shoulder-mounted rocket pods that could be used for either damage or healing.

Though the details behind what she actually does are slim, her design creates a lot of opportunities for the devs to get creative with her abilities.

That’s everything we know about Space Ranger so far! We’ll be sure to keep this updated as more details come to light.