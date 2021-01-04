 Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer schools enemies as Asuka Langley - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer schools enemies as Asuka Langley

Published: 4/Jan/2021 18:50

by Brent Koepp
Evangelion protagonist Asuka Langley next to cosplayer.
Studio Khara / Instagram: @someonefromrussia / @kyoosh

Share

Neon Genesis Evangelion

A Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her insanely accurate take on Asuka Langley. The artist faithfully recreated the protagonist’s academy look.

Making its major television debut in 1995, Evangelion has continued to be one of the most influential animes of all time. Its thrilling sci-fi story helped shape the mecha genre.

To celebrate the groundbreaking series, a talented cosplayer recreated the show’s lead heroine, Asuka Langley, in her iconic school uniform look to perfection.

Screenshot of Asuka Langley from Evangelion anime.
Gainax / Studio Khara
Asuka is one of the most popular characters in the groundbreaking Mecha anime.

Evangelion cosplayer becomes true-to-life Asuka Langley

Neon Genesis takes place in a post apocalyptic version of Tokyo where humanity is under threat from giant creatures called Angels. Mecha pilots like Asuna Langley connect to large robots called Evangelions to fight back the looming threat.

Cosplayer Leza ‘someonefromrussia‘ wowed on Instagram after bringing the anime heroine to life with her insanely accurate costume. The artist faithfully portrayed the character’s signature school uniform attire.

Photographer ‘kyoosh‘ captured Leza showing off the incredible costume with ocean waves in the background. The cosplayer nailed Langley’s signature twin pigtail hairstyle, including her iconic red clips  that sit on both sides of her head.

The talented artist accurately mirrored the heroine’s light blue dress which sits over her neatly pressed white shirt. She even included the tiny red bow which sits under the collar.

In another shot on social media, someonefromrussia teamed up with fellow cosplayer ‘asaginanami‘ who perfectly depicted Asuna’s classmate Rei Ayanami. The duo stand back-to-back as a gorgeous sunset lights up the sky behind them.

Despite releasing over two decades ago, Neon Genesis continues to be one of the most beloved Japanese series of all time. The Mecha story is popular that it’s gotten several new iterations over the years, including an upcoming film set to debut in 2021 called Thrice Upon a Time.

Those looking to dive into Evangelion have many choices, –from movies, to the long-running manga. Popular streaming service Netflix currently has the original 1995 anime which can be watched right now.

Cosplay

Avatar The Last Airbender cosplayer ready to lead Fire Nation as Princess Azula

Published: 4/Jan/2021 6:45

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Azula Cosplay
Nickelodeon

Share

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Azula is one of the most complex and twisted characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender, but that didn’t stop a cosplayer named Lauren Ginna from bringing her to life in a blaze of glory.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is known for having strong characterization and character development throughout the series. But while most of them learn and grow as the plot moves forward, Azula descends further into madness and emotional instability.

It’s a dark and tragic fate for one of the show’s most powerful villains, but it’s one that’s earned her compassion and sympathy among fans. Plus, there’s an eerie charm to her manipulative ways. So, despite her ominous persona, she’s become a popular choice among cosplayers.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Azula Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Azula is one of the main antagonists in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

A cosplayer named Lauren Ginna, better known as thefanged4 on Instagram, is one of her biggest fans. She impressed her fans with an incredible Azula cosplay back in November, and it’s been on their minds ever since.

“Trust is for fools. Fear is the only reliable way,” she said, referring to one of her most powerful quotes. It just about sums up Azula’s philosophy and approach to life, which was ingrained into her throughout a traumatic childhood.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Gianna (@thefanged4)

Not only does she capture Azula’s ominous look and vibe, but she managed to re-create her outfit to perfection. It’s got everything from the Fire Nation crown in her hair to the black, red, and gold outfit complete with shoulder pads, a belt, and lengthy boots.

Lauren posted another picture back in December. This one has Azula’s infamous blue flame added in with an after-effect, and it looks absolutely stunning. “My own mother thought I was a monster. She was right, of course,” she said, referring to another iconic quote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Gianna (@thefanged4)

Last but not least, Lauren shared one final picture from the photo shoot to celebrate the beginning of 2021. “Kicking off the New Year with Azula,” she said. It shows her unleashing a mighty kick well above her head, revealing more details in the bottom half of the outfit.

It’s one thing to dress up as Princess Azula. But to walk, talk, and act like her takes a special effort, especially when you need to tap into your crazy side and dish out a thunderous kick.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Gianna (@thefanged4)

It’s a stunning outfit from head to toe. Every detail is perfect, and the artistic photography from carlosmphotos_ makes it look even better. Lauren and Carlos are both incredibly talented, and their talent shines through.

Azula might be one of the most maligned characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t love seeing her in real life, especially when it’s done as well as this.