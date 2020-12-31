Demon Slayer cosplayer wows as true-to-life Nezuko Kamado

A Demon Slayer cosplayer made waves on Instagram with her mind-blowing transformation into Nezuko Kamado. The artist wowed after sharing the insanely accurate take on the anime heroine.

Ever since its explosive debut in 2019, Demon Slayer has transcended into a worldwide phenomena. The show has become so popular that its first theatrical film Mugen Train has become Japan’s highest grossing movie of all time.

Prolific Russian cosplayer ‘olkaaklo‘ celebrated the beloved series by bringing lead protagonist Nezuko Kamado to life with a stunning costume. The artist looks so much like the heroine, it’s almost as if the character has clawed her way out of the screen.

Demon Slayer cosplayer stuns as real life Nezuko

The groundbreaking anime follows the Kamado siblings as they look to avenge the their family who are killed at the start of the story. Surviving the same attack, Nezuko is tragically turned into a demon by a curse. Her brother Tanjiro spends the bulk of the series trying find a cure for it.

Popular cosplayer ‘olkaaklo’ made waves on social media after showcasing her insanely accurate recreation of the heroine. The Russian artist posted a selfie next to a screenshot of the character on Instagram to show much she looks like the beloved protagonist.

Olkaaklo posed as Nezuko while biting down on a prop bamboo gag created by ‘aoshi_ame‘. In the show, Kamado uses the wooden item to dig her teeth into to stop herself from attacking humans. The Russian also faithfully mirrored her flowing black hair, including the pink ribbon that sits on the side of her head.

The cosplay artist teamed up with talented photographer ‘dorian_photoart’ who captured her posing in Nezuko’s iconic pink-patterned yukata. She perfectly depicted the heroine’s striking purple eyes and long fingernails which she uses to slash enemies.

Originally debuting in 2016 as a manga, Demon Slayer’s anime adaption in 2019 has propelled the series into one of the most popular animated franchises in the world. Its 2019 film, Mugen Train, has taken Japan’s box office by storm, becoming the country’s highest-grossing movie of all time and knocking Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away off the top spot.

The popular movie will be making its debut in North America some time in 2021. Those wanting to catch up before it releases can watch all episodes on Funimation and Crunchyroll.