Darling in the Franxx cosplayer jumps into battle as epic Zero Two - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into Darling in the Franxx heroine, Zero Two.

Darling in the Franxx was the surprise hit of the 2018 anime season. A joint project between legendary creators Clover Works and Studio Trigger, the epic sci-fi story took the world by storm.

A cosplayer showed her love for the series by transforming into lead character Zero Two. Her insanely accurate re-creation of the pink-haired heroine will leave fans in awe.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer wows as Zero Two

The series takes place in a dystopian future where kids and adults live in separate colonies. Children like protagonist Zero Two are born solely to fight an alien threat knowns as Klaxosaurs. The heroine is half-human and shares blood with the enemy.

Cosplayer ‘keiko_tyan‘ brought the character on Instagram with her stunning costume. The artist faithfully captured the anime lead’s flowing pink hair, as well her striking turquoise eyes with red eye-liner underneath them.

Read More: Kill la Kill cosplayer goes viral as perfect Ryuko Matoi



Photographer ‘bertranblack‘ captured Keiko posing in her school military-style uniform, which includes a red dress with black and silver trimmed shoulder pads. The outfit is full of details, from the buttons to her short orange tie.

In another photo posted to social media, the cosplayer faithfully brought a scene from the anime to life. The artist posed holding a piece of meat and dangling it over a plate of food. This is easily one of the best Darling in the Franxx cosplays we have ever seen.

So far, there has been no word on when a second season is coming out, although fans desperately would love a continuation of the breakout series. Despite only releasing in 2018, the sci-fi story has already become a classic in the genre.

Read More: Evangelion cosplayer destroys Angels as Asuka Langley



Those looking to see what all the hype is about are in luck as you can watch all episodes on popular streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation right now. There is also a manga adaptation that released alongside the animation.