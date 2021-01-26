 Darling in the Franxx cosplayer jumps into battle as epic Zero Two - Dexerto
Darling in the Franxx cosplayer jumps into battle as epic Zero Two

Published: 26/Jan/2021 19:34

by Brent Koepp
zero two darling in the franxx cosplay
Studio Trigger / IG: @keiko_tyan, @bertranblack

Darling in the Franxx

A  talented cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into Darling in the Franxx heroine, Zero Two.

Darling in the Franxx was the surprise hit of the 2018 anime season. A joint project between legendary creators Clover Works and Studio Trigger, the epic sci-fi story took the world by storm.

A cosplayer showed her love for the series by transforming into lead character Zero Two. Her insanely accurate re-creation of the pink-haired heroine will leave fans in awe.

Screenshot of protagonist Zero Two in Darling in the Franxx anime.
CloverWorks / Trigger
Zero Two has captured the hearts of viewers.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer wows as Zero Two

The series takes place in a dystopian future where kids and adults live in separate colonies. Children like protagonist Zero Two are born solely to fight an alien threat knowns as Klaxosaurs. The heroine is half-human and shares blood with the enemy.

Cosplayer ‘keiko_tyan‘ brought the character on Instagram with her stunning costume. The artist faithfully captured the anime lead’s flowing pink hair, as well her striking turquoise eyes with red eye-liner underneath them.

Photographer ‘bertranblack‘ captured Keiko posing in her school military-style uniform, which includes a red dress with black and silver trimmed shoulder pads. The outfit is full of details, from the buttons to her short orange tie.

In another photo posted to social media, the cosplayer faithfully brought a scene from the anime to life. The artist posed holding a piece of meat and dangling it over a plate of food. This is easily one of the best Darling in the Franxx cosplays we have ever seen.

So far, there has been no word on when a second season is coming out, although fans desperately would love a continuation of the breakout series. Despite only releasing in 2018, the sci-fi story has already become a classic in the genre.

Those looking to see what all the hype is about are in luck as you can watch all episodes on popular streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation right now. There is also a manga adaptation that released alongside the animation.

Cosplay

Kill la Kill cosplayer goes viral as perfect Ryuko Matoi

Published: 26/Jan/2021 6:33

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Kill la Kill Ryuko Matoi Cosplay
Instagram: @sanet.cosplay / Trigger

Kill La Kill

Popular cosplayer Sanet has gone viral again after she cosplayed Ryuko Matoi from Kill la Kill. It has already left thousands of fans in awe and the momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Kill la Kill released way back in 2013 and only ran for 24 episodes and an OVA. However, its bizarre yet powerful story and memorable characters still resonate with fans all these years later.

It revolves around a strong-willed 17-year-old girl named Ryuko Matoi who is on a quest to find out who killed her dad. Along the way, she crosses paths with Satsuki Kiryuin, the fearless student council president of Honnouji Academy, and her mother’s evil fashion empire.

It doesn’t sound too crazy, right? Well, here’s the kicker. Ryuko, Satsuki, and other characters all gain special powers from their clothes, which seem to have their own personalities.

Ryuko’s outfit looks like something between a Japanese high-school outfit and a navy sailor uniform. However, it’s technically an entity named Senketsu who serves as a deuteragonist in the show.

Screenshot of Kill La Kill protagonist wrestling with her school uniform.
Studio Trigger / Funimation
Ryuko and Senketsu don’t get along at first but form a special bond as the series progresses.

Ryuko is a popular choice among cosplayers. It’s simple enough to pull off, but it always looks awesome. However, a popular cosplayer named Sanet decided to give it a shot, and like all her other stuff, it looks incredible.

Now, she’s back at it again, and this time she’s come up with a phenomenal version of Kill la Kill’s Ryuko Matoi.

“I won’t sacrifice the lives of others to achieve my goal,” she said, referring to an iconic quote. “Fav girl makes a comeback! I really missed cosplaying Ryuko so I quickly finished up making her accessories and did a shoot the other day!”

 

Sanet’s cosplay is flawless from head to toe. She nailed everything from the hair, glove, and props, to the outfit and pose. It’s a splitting image of the original character in every way, and it’s left her fans speechless.

She wanted to include some outside shots but said it was too cold to wear a skirt in ice-cold weather. Still, the sleek purple, black, and red background is a nice touch. It adds a sense of atmosphere to the piece.

The cosplay has already racked up more than 5,000 likes and 72 comments, and those numbers will keep on rising. It’s another day in the office for Sanet, and she hit the ball right out of the park.