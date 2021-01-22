Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer destroys Angels as perfect Asuka Langley - Dexerto

This past month has seen a host of cosplayers recreate their favorite characters from iconic animes such as My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Death Note, and more – but here are our top five.

With the huge array of vibrant and iconic characters that have come from the anime universe, it’s no wonder that so many cosplayers have had a go at recreating them, channeling inspiration from some topical shows, along with old favorites.

In the weird and wonderful world of anime, anything is possible, and that means that cosplayers have to get creative when emulating the intricate costumes originally portrayed in the classic anime art style.

But it’s safe to say that cosplayers have been doing a fantastic job of replicating these characters, pulling them off the screen into real-life, and we’ve selected some of our favorites from the past month.

Darling in the Franxx: Zero Two – pinya_reich

Darling in the Franxx didn’t debut too long ago in 2018, but it didn’t take long to win over a huge number of fans with its post-apocalyptic plot. Cosplayer pinya_reich did a fantastic job of becoming Zero Two with her vibrant red attire.

The long pink hair looks stunning against the block red, along with the accents of the same color in her horns. She stands in a powerful pose, showing off every detail of the outfit, and proving to be a great fit for the popular character.

My Hero Academia: Izuku Midoriya – Lorenz iWood

Izuku Midoriya a.k.a. Deku is one of the central characters of the hugely popular anime My Hero Academia and is easily recognizable with his bright green spiky locks. Lorenz iWood put his spin on the character by holding a can of Twisted Tea in reference to the viral meme.

The outfit was spot on from head to toe, including every fine detail right down to the sparse freckles which made for a very convincing cosplay.

Demon Slayer: Nezuko Kamado – jazmine_leija

As one of the main protagonists in Demon Slayer, fans absolutely love Nezuko, and cosplayers love her all the more for her beautiful outfit.

jazmine_leija was one such cosplayer who took on the challenge of recreating the character, mastering every fine detail.

The pink contacts give off a fantastic glow, tying into the pink of her kimono, wrapped in a dark brown robe. Among the series of details, she of course did not forget the trademark bamboo mouthpiece.

Danganronpa: Kaede Akamatsu – weeiiird.cos

Visual novel and anime Danganronpa are known for their vibrant, yet often twisted, cast of characters. Kaede Akamatsu boasts the title of Ultimate Pianist, and cosplayer weeiiird.cos wove elements of this musicality in small details throughout the outfit.

They mimic the pastel-colored school uniform look perfectly, but the look really shined in the makeup skills. The saturated pink eyeshadows ties in with their sweater vest, and is accented by small hearts and music notes on the cheeks, a stunning addition to an already excellent cosplay.

Kill la Kill: Mako – ottiemottie

Mako acts as an adorable best friend to Kill la Kill’s protagonist Ryuko Matoi, and the energetic character has certainly become a popular one among viewers. Cosplayer ottiemottie stunned fans with her very accurate recreation of the Mako’s outfit, capturing her bright energy.

Her short brown bob cut and hazel eyes look great together, along with her sailor-style school-uniform that is very faithful to what is worn in the original show. The cosplay captured Mako perfectly, both in terms of costume and personality.

There have been so many fantastic cosplays in January that it’s hard to narrow it down to just five, and we’re sure that there’ll be plenty more incredible anime character recreations to come over the next month.