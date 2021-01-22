Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer destroys Angels as perfect Asuka Langley - Dexerto

A Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her insanely accurate take on protagonist Asuka Langley.
One of the most influential animes of all time, Neon Genesis Evangelion helped shape the Mecha genre for decades to come after its groundbreaking debut in 1995.
A talented cosplayer honored the beloved series by bringing one of its most popular characters, Asuka Langley, to life with her mind-blowing recreation of the heroine.
Evangelion’s Asuka brought to life with incredible cosplay
The anime takes place in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo where alien beings called Angels have humanity on the brink of destruction. Characters like Asuka Langley pilot giant Mecha called Evangelion to fight back the enormous threat.
Cosplayer Esther ‘keikocosplay’ transformed into the heroine on Instagram, and wowed with her incredibly faithful portrayal. The artist nailed the character’s look, mirroring her flowing auburn hair that runs down her back, as well as her signature red clip accessories.
Photographer ‘MichelTakuma’ captured Keiko posing in Langley’s red pilot bodysuit. Her depiction of her uniform is full of details, such as her black under-armor with circuits, and the green light that runs across the top of her neckline.
In another picture taken by ‘bcwphoto’, the cosplayer re-created an iconic scene from the anime where Asuka is wounded in the eye. The character is often depicted wearing an eyepatch after the important scene. Keiko’s gorgeous true-to-life depiction of the moment is chilling.
Evangelion was written and directed by renowned Japanese artist Hideaki Anno. Despite its release over two decades ago, the series is as popular as its ever been. Its influential story has had a major impact on the medium.
Those that have never seen the iconic shows are in luck as the original adaptation can be watched on Netflix right now. Its multiple spinoffs and sequels can also be caught on streaming services Funimation and Crunchyroll.