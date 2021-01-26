Kill la Kill cosplayer goes viral as perfect Ryuko Matoi

Popular cosplayer Sanet has gone viral again after she cosplayed Ryuko Matoi from Kill la Kill. It has already left thousands of fans in awe and the momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Kill la Kill released way back in 2013 and only ran for 24 episodes and an OVA. However, its bizarre yet powerful story and memorable characters still resonate with fans all these years later.

It revolves around a strong-willed 17-year-old girl named Ryuko Matoi who is on a quest to find out who killed her dad. Along the way, she crosses paths with Satsuki Kiryuin, the fearless student council president of Honnouji Academy, and her mother’s evil fashion empire.

It doesn’t sound too crazy, right? Well, here’s the kicker. Ryuko, Satsuki, and other characters all gain special powers from their clothes, which seem to have their own personalities.

Ryuko’s outfit looks like something between a Japanese high-school outfit and a navy sailor uniform. However, it’s technically an entity named Senketsu who serves as a deuteragonist in the show.

Ryuko is a popular choice among cosplayers. It’s simple enough to pull off, but it always looks awesome. However, a popular cosplayer named Sanet decided to give it a shot, and like all her other stuff, it looks incredible.

Now, she’s back at it again, and this time she’s come up with a phenomenal version of Kill la Kill’s Ryuko Matoi.

“I won’t sacrifice the lives of others to achieve my goal,” she said, referring to an iconic quote. “Fav girl makes a comeback! I really missed cosplaying Ryuko so I quickly finished up making her accessories and did a shoot the other day!”

Sanet’s cosplay is flawless from head to toe. She nailed everything from the hair, glove, and props, to the outfit and pose. It’s a splitting image of the original character in every way, and it’s left her fans speechless.

She wanted to include some outside shots but said it was too cold to wear a skirt in ice-cold weather. Still, the sleek purple, black, and red background is a nice touch. It adds a sense of atmosphere to the piece.

The cosplay has already racked up more than 5,000 likes and 72 comments, and those numbers will keep on rising. It’s another day in the office for Sanet, and she hit the ball right out of the park.