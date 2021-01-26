Logo
Kill la Kill cosplayer goes viral as perfect Ryuko Matoi

Published: 26/Jan/2021 6:33

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Kill la Kill Ryuko Matoi Cosplay
Instagram: @sanet.cosplay / Trigger

Kill La Kill

Popular cosplayer Sanet has gone viral again after she cosplayed Ryuko Matoi from Kill la Kill. It has already left thousands of fans in awe and the momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Kill la Kill released way back in 2013 and only ran for 24 episodes and an OVA. However, its bizarre yet powerful story and memorable characters still resonate with fans all these years later.

It revolves around a strong-willed 17-year-old girl named Ryuko Matoi who is on a quest to find out who killed her dad. Along the way, she crosses paths with Satsuki Kiryuin, the fearless student council president of Honnouji Academy, and her mother’s evil fashion empire.

It doesn’t sound too crazy, right? Well, here’s the kicker. Ryuko, Satsuki, and other characters all gain special powers from their clothes, which seem to have their own personalities.

Ryuko’s outfit looks like something between a Japanese high-school outfit and a navy sailor uniform. However, it’s technically an entity named Senketsu who serves as a deuteragonist in the show.

Screenshot of Kill La Kill protagonist wrestling with her school uniform.
Studio Trigger / Funimation
Ryuko and Senketsu don’t get along at first but form a special bond as the series progresses.

Ryuko is a popular choice among cosplayers. It’s simple enough to pull off, but it always looks awesome. However, a popular cosplayer named Sanet decided to give it a shot, and like all her other stuff, it looks incredible.

Now, she’s back at it again, and this time she’s come up with a phenomenal version of Kill la Kill’s Ryuko Matoi.

“I won’t sacrifice the lives of others to achieve my goal,” she said, referring to an iconic quote. “Fav girl makes a comeback! I really missed cosplaying Ryuko so I quickly finished up making her accessories and did a shoot the other day!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @sanet.cosplay

Sanet’s cosplay is flawless from head to toe. She nailed everything from the hair, glove, and props, to the outfit and pose. It’s a splitting image of the original character in every way, and it’s left her fans speechless.

She wanted to include some outside shots but said it was too cold to wear a skirt in ice-cold weather. Still, the sleek purple, black, and red background is a nice touch. It adds a sense of atmosphere to the piece.

The cosplay has already racked up more than 5,000 likes and 72 comments, and those numbers will keep on rising. It’s another day in the office for Sanet, and she hit the ball right out of the park.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer perfects waterbending as Katara

Published: 25/Jan/2021 6:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Katara Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @victoriaecs

Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara

A cosplayer named Victoria Camargo has kicked up a tidal wave on social media after transforming into a stunning version of Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is still as popular as ever after all these years. The characters and their transformations from innocent and naive children into responsible young-adults still resonate with fans today.

However, Katara seemed mature for her age right out of the gate. It probably had a lot to do with the fact she lost her mother at an early age, and her father went off to fight in the Hundred Year War.

Still, that didn’t stop her from developing into one of the most powerful water-benders in the world. Her maturity, compassion, and guidance also played a pivotal role in keeping Team Avatar in line.

Nickelodeon / Netflix
Katara was a part of one of three communities that still practiced waterbending in the show.

Katara’s admirable qualities and skills have seen her become one of the most popular characters in the show. Cosplayers like can’t get enough of her, either. However, a cosplayer named Victoria Camargo has made a massive splash with her astonishing transformation.

“It’s not magic. It’s water-bending,” she said. The costume, which was created by Panditakuma, looks phenomenal. However, somebody still has to wear it to bring the character to life, and Victoria nailed it.

Everything from the hair and eyes to the costume and props is spot on. However, the incredible photography from azazzelphotography and the after-effects added by moped_1 are fantastic too.

In a second shot, they somehow made it look like Victoria is water-bending in real life.

“The moon is the source of power in water-bending,” she said. “The original water-benders learned to bend by observing how the moon pushed and piled the tides.”

Katara cosplays are always popping up left, right, and center on social media. But even though they’re all impressive, Victoria’s has been a smash hit. Fans of the show can’t get enough of it.

Hopefully, it’s not the last time we see her dress up as someone from Avatar: The Last Airbender. It will undoubtedly be another masterpiece to add to her already impressive list.