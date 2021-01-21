 Best anime cosplays of January 2021: My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer & more - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Best anime cosplays of January 2021: My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer & more

Published: 21/Jan/2021 18:00

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayers weiiird.cos and jazmine_leija pose
Instagram: weiiird.cos / jazmine_leija

Share

This past month has seen a host of cosplayers recreate their favorite characters from iconic animes such as My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Death Note, and more – but here are our top five.

With the huge array of vibrant and iconic characters that have come from the anime universe, it’s no wonder that so many cosplayers have had a go at recreating them, channeling inspiration from some topical shows, along with old favorites.

In the weird and wonderful world of anime, anything is possible, and that means that cosplayers have to get creative when emulating the intricate costumes originally portrayed in the classic anime art style.

But it’s safe to say that cosplayers have been doing a fantastic job of replicating these characters, pulling them off the screen into real-life, and we’ve selected some of our favorites from the past month.

Darling in the Franxx: Zero Two – pinya_reich

Darling in the Franxx didn’t debut too long ago in 2018, but it didn’t take long to win over a huge number of fans with its post-apocalyptic plot. Cosplayer pinya_reich did a fantastic job of becoming Zero Two with her vibrant red attire.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ぴにゃ/pinya (@pinya_reich)

The long pink hair looks stunning against the block red, along with the accents of the same color in her horns. She stands in a powerful pose, showing off every detail of the outfit, and proving to be a great fit for the popular character.

My Hero Academia: Izuku Midoriya – Lorenz iWood

Izuku Midoriya a.k.a. Deku is one of the central characters of the hugely popular anime My Hero Academia and is easily recognizable with his bright green spiky locks. Lorenz iWood put his spin on the character by holding a can of Twisted Tea in reference to the viral meme.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lorentz iWood (@lorentz_iwood)

The outfit was spot on from head to toe, including every fine detail right down to the sparse freckles which made for a very convincing cosplay.

Demon Slayer: Nezuko Kamado – jazmine_leija

As one of the main protagonists in Demon Slayer, fans absolutely love Nezuko, and cosplayers love her all the more for her beautiful outfit.

jazmine_leija was one such cosplayer who took on the challenge of recreating the character, mastering every fine detail.

The pink contacts give off a fantastic glow, tying into the pink of her kimono, wrapped in a dark brown robe. Among the series of details, she of course did not forget the trademark bamboo mouthpiece.

Danganronpa: Kaede Akamatsu – weeiiird.cos

Visual novel and anime Danganronpa are known for their vibrant, yet often twisted, cast of characters. Kaede Akamatsu boasts the title of Ultimate Pianist, and cosplayer weeiiird.cos wove elements of this musicality in small details throughout the outfit.

They mimic the pastel-colored school uniform look perfectly, but the look really shined in the makeup skills. The saturated pink eyeshadows ties in with their sweater vest, and is accented by small hearts and music notes on the cheeks, a stunning addition to an already excellent cosplay.

Kill la Kill: Mako – ottiemottie

Mako acts as an adorable best friend to Kill la Kill’s protagonist Ryuko Matoi, and the energetic character has certainly become a popular one among viewers. Cosplayer ottiemottie stunned fans with her very accurate recreation of the Mako’s outfit, capturing her bright energy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ott (@ottiemottie)

Her short brown bob cut and hazel eyes look great together, along with her sailor-style school-uniform that is very faithful to what is worn in the original show. The cosplay captured Mako perfectly, both in terms of costume and personality.

There have been so many fantastic cosplays in January that it’s hard to narrow it down to just five, and we’re sure that there’ll be plenty more incredible anime character recreations to come over the next month.

Cosplay

Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer channels Cursed Energy as Satoru Gojo

Published: 20/Jan/2021 12:46

by Lauren Bergin
Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Cosplay
MAPPA, Instagram: weiann_vann

Share

Jujutsu Kaisen

One of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most iconic characters is Satoru Gojo, the mysterious teacher at Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College. One cosplayer has brought the sorcerer to life with an insane outfit. 

It’s safe to say that the anime universe beautifully intertwines with the cosplay scene. With a whole host of characters and iconic titles, the Japanese cartoon genre has become a global phenomenon.

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular animes of 2020, and has dominated streaming website Crunchyroll for the last few months.

The fantasy series features one character that has managed to attract quite a bit of attention though, and that’s Satoru Gojo, teacher and Jujutsu Sorcerer extraodinare.

Satoru Gojo Jujutsu Kaisen
MAPPA
The anime’s Strongest Jujutsu Sorcerer has become pretty popular.

A magical Satoru cosplay

One of the reasons that cosplayers have flocked to Gojo is his unique style, which sees his eyes covered by a black eyemask. An outfit posted on Instagram by weian_vann (Vann) really brings the character to life though.

Not only is the outfit a perfect replica, Vann has nailed the iconic silver hair that has become so synonymous with the Cursed Energy master.

There’s a sense of foreboding around him though, and we can imagine the anime-style purple smoke kicking up around him to imply that he’s not one to mess with. The first image sees him posed on a backward chair in a stature that’s both playful yet menacing.

Fans are obsessed

The Chinese cosplayer’s image has almost 62k likes, and the comment section is filled with a whole host of Jujutsu fans heaping praise upon him for being able to bring the iconic character to life.

One fan has written “NO WAYYYYY MY HEARTTTT,” reacting in a similar way to many of the sorcerer’s lovestruck students.

Another fan commented on Vann’s masterful recreation of Gojo’s iconic silver hair, asking “Wow! How long did it take to get the hair like that? It looks great!”

A final commenter praised the entire outfit, writing that Vann “did so good” and that the cosplay “looks so realistic!”

So it’s safe to say that fans are really loving Vann’s rendition of Gojo, because not only does he perfectly recreate the outfit but he really becomes the character. As the anime progresses it’ll be exciting to see if he does any more magical cosplays, but in the mean time we can happily swoon away over this one!