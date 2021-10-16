Demon Slayer cosplayer ensnares fans as stunning Mother Spider Demon

Demon Slayer Season 2 hype is building, and cosplayers are showing that off in full force. Mayweda has shared her own stunning design from the show, with fans falling in love with her Mother Spider Demon cosplay.

The Spider Demons are the main antagonists of Demon Slayer’s Natagumo Mountain arc, and the Mother is front and center.

The “mother” of Rui ⁠— a member of the Twelve Kizuki ⁠— shares a lot of characteristics with the high-ranking demon. She puts that power to the test against Tanjiro and friends, weaving together dolls to do the fighting for her.

As far as anime antagonists go, Mother Spider Demon is one of the most popular, and Demon Slayer cosplayers have dressed up as her many times.

However, Mayweda’s cosplay of the Mother Spider Demon is as true to the character as they come. With the two-layered kimono (with a bright red instead of maroon), her robe looks just like the design in the anime.

Mayweda’s makeup really takes the cake in this cosplay though. It’s such a key part of the character’s design ⁠— with beaded strings of red facial markings ⁠— and she does a great job of matching it.

She even got the finer details down pat, including the teal-colored beads and anklet, and the flower sash keeping the kimono together.

As far as Mother Spider Demon cosplays go, Mayweda’s is as perfect as they come. It’s not the only Demon Slayer cosplay she’s taken on either, having also dressed up as Mitsuri and Shinobu ⁠— and all are totally stunning.

With Demon Slayer Season 2 around the corner, Mayweda might add a fourth character to that list in due course.