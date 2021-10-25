My Hero Academia cosplayer lights up as Bakugo to celebrate World Heroes’ Mission release

My Hero Academia cosplayer Michiru Ichijyou celebrated the World Heroes’ Mission movie release in style by bringing Katsuki Bakugo’s fiery new look to life, and fans can’t get enough of it.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is the third movie based on the hit series. Its plot revolves around Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo traveling the world to protect countries against a new threat.

The film has already grossed $29.3 million since premiering in Japanese on August 6, 2021. It hasn’t hit cinemas in North America and Europe yet, though. That’s happening on October 29, which isn’t too far away.

However, Japanese cosplayer Michiru Ichijyou wanted to give fans a glimpse of Katsuki Bakugo’s new look to hype them up for its release. It turned out so good, it’s blowing everyone’s mind.

Michiru Ichijyou is a self-professed My Hero Academia fanatic. In fact, they specifically point out in their Instagram bio that they’re particularly fond of Katsuki Bakugo.

So, it’s no surprise that when it came to re-creating his new look for the first time, they absolutely nailed it.

The cosplay is the spitting image of the outfit featured in the movie. It’s got everything from the black and orange hood and costume to the iron-like bars connecting it to his gauntlets. They’ve even included face paint and red contact lenses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michiru Ichijyou (@michiruichijyou)

Michiru Ichijyou has cosplayed Katsuki Bakugo several times before. However, their first crack at the outfit they use in My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission has been well-received among fans and followers alike.

