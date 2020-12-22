Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer paralyzes fans as dazzling Ty Lee

Ty Lee is one of the most likable ‘villains’ in Avatar: The Last Airbender, and she’s a popular choice among cosplayers as well. MilkyPuff, who also happens to be a Twitch partnered streamer, dressed up as her and looked like the real deal.

Avatar: The Last Airbender blurred the lines between some heroes and villains, and that’s what happened with Ty Lee. The series introduced her as one of Princess Azula’s friends and right-hand girls.

However, fans were instantly drawn to her bubbly and likable personality, which was a stark contrast to Azula’s ruthlessness and Mai’s apathy. Plus, she’s a talented and acrobatic martial-artists and a chi-blocking master.

Ty Lee quickly became a fan-favorite character despite being a ‘villain,’ and it’s easy to understand why. Her kind nature and charming demeanor never fade throughout the series. It even drives her to make a crucial decision that impacts the story.

A cosplayer and streamer named MilkyPuff put an incredible Ty Lee piece together for her fans. She did it live on stream, and it was an excellent way to show her fans the ins and outs of cosplay.

“We did this cosplay on stream!” she said. “My braid kept falling off my head when I was taking these photos.” Fortunately, she managed to keep it together for the final shot, and her cosplay looked perfect.

Ty Lee’s outfit is simple enough to pull off. Unlike other characters from the Fire Nation, she wears pink acrobatic clothes with multiple layers and shades of red. It also leaves her stomach exposed and flares off at the shoulders.

Still, MilkyPuff did an excellent job and re-created it to a tee. She even nailed the hair, ponytail, and the overall vibe and expression. Her fans loved it and couldn’t stop praising her for how incredible she looked.

If you want to see more of MilkyPuff’s content, don’t forget to tune in to her Twitch channel. She’s cosplayed everything from Teen Titan’s Raven to Chel from Disney’s El Dorado live on stream, and plenty of others will follow.