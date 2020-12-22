Logo
Cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer paralyzes fans as dazzling Ty Lee

Published: 22/Dec/2020 7:18

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar The Last Airbender Ty Lee Cosplay
MilkyPuff / Nickelodeon

Share

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Ty Lee is one of the most likable ‘villains’ in Avatar: The Last Airbender, and she’s a popular choice among cosplayers as well. MilkyPuff, who also happens to be a Twitch partnered streamer, dressed up as her and looked like the real deal.

Avatar: The Last Airbender blurred the lines between some heroes and villains, and that’s what happened with Ty Lee. The series introduced her as one of Princess Azula’s friends and right-hand girls.

However, fans were instantly drawn to her bubbly and likable personality, which was a stark contrast to Azula’s ruthlessness and Mai’s apathy. Plus, she’s a talented and acrobatic martial-artists and a chi-blocking master.

Ty Lee quickly became a fan-favorite character despite being a ‘villain,’ and it’s easy to understand why. Her kind nature and charming demeanor never fade throughout the series. It even drives her to make a crucial decision that impacts the story.

Avatar The Last Airbender Ty Lee Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Ty Lee is friendly and bubbly, but she’s an expert martial-artist too.

A cosplayer and streamer named MilkyPuff put an incredible Ty Lee piece together for her fans. She did it live on stream, and it was an excellent way to show her fans the ins and outs of cosplay.

“We did this cosplay on stream!” she said. “My braid kept falling off my head when I was taking these photos.” Fortunately, she managed to keep it together for the final shot, and her cosplay looked perfect.

Ty Lee’s outfit is simple enough to pull off. Unlike other characters from the Fire Nation, she wears pink acrobatic clothes with multiple layers and shades of red. It also leaves her stomach exposed and flares off at the shoulders.

Still, MilkyPuff did an excellent job and re-created it to a tee. She even nailed the hair, ponytail, and the overall vibe and expression. Her fans loved it and couldn’t stop praising her for how incredible she looked.

If you want to see more of MilkyPuff’s content, don’t forget to tune in to her Twitch channel. She’s cosplayed everything from Teen Titan’s Raven to Chel from Disney’s El Dorado live on stream, and plenty of others will follow.

Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer lets her demonic side run wild as Nezuko Kamado

Published: 21/Dec/2020 7:20

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
Prototype.Fox / Viz Media

Share

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer cosplayers love dressing up as Nezuko Kamado, but while they’re all wonderful in their own way, Prototype.Fox has really outdone herself with a stellar piece.

Nezuko Kamado is a popular choice among Demon Slayer cosplayers, and for a good reason. She’s a compelling character who turned into a demon and one of the main protagonists in the series. However, she also has a unique look that fans love to imitate.

Even though it seems like she is unable to speak since her transformation, fans are drawn to her determination, will, and incredible demon powers. All in all, a mixture of these qualities has helped her become one of the most cosplayed characters.

Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado Cosplay
Viz Media
Nezuko Kamado’s iconic look is a smash-hit among cosplayers.

Nezuko Kamado cosplays are everywhere. We’ve already covered some incredible ones throughout the year. However, she’s the gift that keeps on giving. Cosplayers are always looking to do one better than their peers and bring her to life in their own way.

A cosplayer named Shay, better known as Prototype.Fox, is one of those people. She’s cosplayed everything from Tatsumaki from One Punch Man to Zero Two from Darling in the Franxx. Now, she’s done it again with Nezuko Kamado, and it looks terrific.

“Nezuko!!! I just finished rewatching this anime a few days ago, and it just revived my love for it,” she said. “I never stopped liking it, but wow, this anime is my favorite! If you haven’t seen it yet, 10/10 recommended.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shay (@prototype.fox)

The outfit, which was created by Miccostumes, is perfect from head to toe. It includes everything from Nezuko Kamado’s pink kimono covered in a brown coat to her pink sandals and white socks wrapped in thick brown material.

It even has all the more delicate bits and pieces, such as the red and white checkered sash with an orange thread tied around her waist, the pink ribbon in her hair, the pink eyes, and of course, the trademark bamboo mouthpiece held in place with red cloth.

Prototype.Fox looks stunning, and she wears the outfit well. However, Mapu Iosefa’s top-tier photography makes it even better. All in all, it’s a breath-taking piece that deserves all the praise.