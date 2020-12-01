 Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer spices things up Fire Nation Katara - Dexerto
Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer spices things up Fire Nation Katara

Published: 1/Dec/2020 6:16

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Fire Nation Katara Cosplay
Smolplumeria / Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara

Katara is an incredibly popular character in Avatar: The Last Airbender, but while most cosplayers dress up in her traditional outfit, one decided to spice things up with a Fire Nation twist.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is special because all the characters have remarkable depth and growth as the plot moves forward. However, Katara already shows signs of remarkable maturity in the first episode, and it develops even more as the plot moves forward.

Katara has her ups and downs like anyone else, but the cool, calm, and collected water bender is the cornerstone of Team Avatar. Her influence and guidance play a pivotal role in helping Aang achieve his destiny.

But although she starts as a supportive member of the team, Katara becomes an incredibly powerful water bender and combatant. She even manages to match the almighty Princess Azula.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Fire Nation Katara Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Katara learned how to blood bend from a water bender named Hama.

Katara is a popular choice among Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayers. Most of them dress up in her traditional water bender attire. However, now and then, you’ll see a cosplayer slip into the Fire Nation outfit she wore early on in Season 3.

Natascha, better known as smolplumeria on Instagram, is one of those people. She looked amazing from head to toe. “Ok, but can y’all hear me crying over this photo? I love it so much,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌻Natascha🌻 (@smolplumeria)

Natascha had the layered red sarong with crimson seams down pat. The gold bangles and bracelet and even the sandals were on point too. However, the highlight has to be her perfectly-styled hair and aqua-blue eyes.

In the comments section, Natascha’s fans described it as everything from “adorable” and “badass” to “beautiful” and an “absolute masterpiece.” The praise is well-deserved, considering she looked exactly like Fire Nation Katara.

The photography from youredoinggreatpictures was out of this world too. Plus, the splash of water from her friend and fellow cosplayer Nina was a nice touch. A second close-up shot shows how amazing Natascha looked.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌻Natascha🌻 (@smolplumeria)

Katara is an amazing character to cosplay regardless of the outfit. But there’s something special about seeing cosplayers bring her to life in the Fire Nation outfit. It has a different and more elegant look.

All in all, Natascha and her team did a wonderful job. Avatar: The Last Airbender fans who haven’t seen it yet are in for a treat. Hopefully, the positive feedback keeps on coming, and we’ll see her dress up as some other characters too.

