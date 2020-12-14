Logo
Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer goes viral as incredible Suki

Published: 14/Dec/2020 18:31

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Suki from Avatar: The Last Airbender next to cosplayer.
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @cosplaycourtney

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer went viral online after showing off her mind-blowing transformation into Suki. Fans of the Nickelodeon animation were stunned by how much she looks like the Kyoshi Warrior.

Despite making its debut in 2005, The Last Airbender had a major revival in popularity in 2020 due to Netflix adding it to its service. Viewers fell in love with its story about a monk who can control the elements of water, earth, fire, and air.

To celebrate the hit Nickelodeon series, a talented cosplayer shared her true-to-life take on beloved character Suki. The artist’s perfect depiction of the heroine has some fans calling it the “best Avatar cosplay” of all time.

Screenshot of Suki from Book 3 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Nickelodeon / Netflix
The fierce warrior has become a fan-favorite in The Last Airbender.

Avatar cosplayer wows with stunning Suki costume

Viewers are first introduced to the fierce Kyoshi Warriors in Season 1 of the show. The all-female group is led by Suki, who becomes an important character in the story.

Artist ‘cosplaycourtney‘ went viral after sharing her insanely accurate recreation of the heroine on the r/TheLastAirbender subreddit. The cosplayer absolutely nailed the character’s signature green and brown outfit, including her gold armor headband.

Courtney also faithfully mirrored the heroine’s white and red Kyoshi Warrior face paint, as she posed with the fighter’s weapon fans in each hand. Fans of the show were floored by how much she looked like Suki, such as one user who exclaimed, “Probably the best ATLA cosplay I’ve seen!”

Screenshot of viral Avatar: The Last Airbender Suki cosplay on Reddit.

The cosplayer posted more shots of the incredible costume on Instagram, where she explained her outfit was designed around Avatar fanart created by hannah_alexander_artwork.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Courtney (@cosplaycourtney)

While originally airing over a decade ago, The Last Airbender has exploded in popularity in 2020. The series celebrated its 15th anniversary, and to celebrate, Nickelodeon re-released the entire series on Blu-Ray and Netflix.

Those wanting to see what all the hype is about can watch the show in its entirety right now on the streaming service. The platform also has all episodes of Avatar’s spin-off sequel, The Legend of Korra, as well.

Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer suits up with insane Judy Alvarez outfit

Published: 14/Dec/2020 12:43

by Daniel Megarry
Cyberpunk 2077 Judy cosplay
CD Projekt RED / Instagram @anastasiya_dryomova

Cosplayer and clothing designer Anastasiya Dryomova has shared her spot-on portrayal of popular Cyberpunk 2077 character Judy Alvarez.

Eight years after it was first announced by CD Projekt Red, the highly-anticipated open-world game Cyberpunk 2077 has finally been released. Despite frustration over bugs and glitches, the game has largely been well-received by critics.

It’s also inspiring some incredible cosplay outfits, as the game’s cast of detailed and colorful characters are prime for recreation in real life. The latest show-stopping look comes from Ukrainian cosplayer Anastasiya Dryomova.

Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Alvarez
CD Projekt RED
Judy Alvarez is one of the most popular NPCs in Cyberpunk 2077

Anastasiya has cosplayed as several pop culture icons on her Instagram, from Sabrina Spellman in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to Daenerys in Game of Thrones, but her latest takes inspiration from Cyberpunk 2077 character Judy Alvarez.

Judy is Night City’s premier braindance technician, and has already become one of the most recognizable faces in Cyberpunk 2077. She’s also a member of the Moxes, a gang who have a no-nonsense attitude and punk-inspired outfits.

According to the game’s lore, the Moxes were founded in 2067 after the death of Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Borden, a night-club owner who defended her workers from violent clients, and they seek to carry on her legacy by offering protection to those who need it.

With black leather overalls and dip-dyed green and pink hair, Anastasiya’s costume is a faithful recreation of Judy’s look. Even the tattoos, including several roses and the number 13, are on point.

She also teamed up with cosplay friend Pauly who dressed as an original Moxes member, and together with the help of neon lights in the background, they look like they’ve been ripped straight out of Night City.

Unsurprisingly, Anastasiya’s cosplay has gone down incredibly well with fans of CD Projekt Red’s latest release, with some of them pointing out that her photoshoot looks like a promotional image from the game.

“This is absolutely amazing. You’ve brought Judy to life,” wrote one commenter, while another added, “I just saw this on a Cyberpunk account and honestly, I thought it was promotional not a cosplay. Absolutely nailed it!”

Anastasiya isn’t the only fan who’s tried out a Moxes look; cosplayer Angie delivered her original take on a member of the Night City gang dressed in sharp spikes, military accessories, a large pistol, and even a pair of neon Nike Air Prestos.

For the latest Cyberpunk 2077 cosplays, news and guides make sure you visit our dedicated Cyberpunk 2077 hub.