Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer goes viral as incredible Suki

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer went viral online after showing off her mind-blowing transformation into Suki. Fans of the Nickelodeon animation were stunned by how much she looks like the Kyoshi Warrior.

Despite making its debut in 2005, The Last Airbender had a major revival in popularity in 2020 due to Netflix adding it to its service. Viewers fell in love with its story about a monk who can control the elements of water, earth, fire, and air.

To celebrate the hit Nickelodeon series, a talented cosplayer shared her true-to-life take on beloved character Suki. The artist’s perfect depiction of the heroine has some fans calling it the “best Avatar cosplay” of all time.

Avatar cosplayer wows with stunning Suki costume

Viewers are first introduced to the fierce Kyoshi Warriors in Season 1 of the show. The all-female group is led by Suki, who becomes an important character in the story.

Artist ‘cosplaycourtney‘ went viral after sharing her insanely accurate recreation of the heroine on the r/TheLastAirbender subreddit. The cosplayer absolutely nailed the character’s signature green and brown outfit, including her gold armor headband.

Read More: Avatar cosplayer waterbends as real life Katara



Courtney also faithfully mirrored the heroine’s white and red Kyoshi Warrior face paint, as she posed with the fighter’s weapon fans in each hand. Fans of the show were floored by how much she looked like Suki, such as one user who exclaimed, “Probably the best ATLA cosplay I’ve seen!”

The cosplayer posted more shots of the incredible costume on Instagram, where she explained her outfit was designed around Avatar fanart created by hannah_alexander_artwork.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney (@cosplaycourtney)

While originally airing over a decade ago, The Last Airbender has exploded in popularity in 2020. The series celebrated its 15th anniversary, and to celebrate, Nickelodeon re-released the entire series on Blu-Ray and Netflix.

Those wanting to see what all the hype is about can watch the show in its entirety right now on the streaming service. The platform also has all episodes of Avatar’s spin-off sequel, The Legend of Korra, as well.