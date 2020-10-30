 SSC responds to backlash over 'faked' Tuatara 331mph record run - Dexerto
SSC responds to backlash over ‘faked’ Tuatara 331mph record run

Published: 30/Oct/2020 10:58 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 11:00

by Kieran Bicknell
SSC Tuatara Record Innacurate
SSC North America

Following a jubilant celebration of achieving an alleged 331mph, SSC North America have been forced to admit the video for their record run is inaccurate, following backlash from numerous media outlets.

What should’ve been an epic achievement of automotive technology and driving has transformed into a nightmare for SSC North America. After their Tuatara ‘megacar’ apparently broke the world production car speed record, a number of prominent automotive media outlets and YouTubers said the video was faked.

These were not hollow, empty statements either. Even big-name YouTubers such as Shmee150 got in on the act, and presented several convincing arguments against SSC, including a number of mathematical analytics that could not be doubted.

SSC did attempt to fight back, claiming that GPS company Dewetron had ‘validated’ the run, but even this has now been cast into doubt. Following the backlash, Dewetron themselves have issued a statement saying they “did not validate any data from world record attempts or preceding tests.”

SSC Tuatara
SSC North America
According to Jerod Shelby, there were “inaccuracies” in the video shown.

SSC Tuatara record run video issues

Now, SSC CEO Jerod Shelby has explained the situation, citing a “video mix-up” as the cause of the inconsistencies. According to Shelby, the ‘wrong video’ was overlaid with the data log displays, which lead to a “variance in sync points” when media outlets had analyzed the video.

Not only that, but according to Jerod there are “two videos, each with inaccurate information” that the team “hadn’t double-checked the accuracy of the video before it was released.”

Given that this is a monumental event in the world of automotive performance, it seems strange that the quality control would not have been ultra-scrutinized before the video released on BBC’s Top Gear.

Does the SSC speed record still stand?

While the video issues have finally been addressed by SSC North America themselves, there is no word as to whether the official record attempt has been impacted.

According to Shelby, the “accuracy of the equipment and speed sensor” are both confirmed in a letter from GPS suppliers Dewetron, which was issued when they got the equipment.

The official submission to the Guinness World Records Association is also yet to be made, due to waiting on “third-party pieces of information.” Whether or not the record will be validated is still unclear.

Self-driving car hilariously crashes into wall during Twitch broadcast

Published: 29/Oct/2020 18:58

by Tanner Pierce
Roborace

During the Roborace Season Beta event being streamed on Twitch, which pits multiple teams operating “self-driving” cars against each other in an augmented reality experience, one of the cars crashed in an unfortunate, but ultimately hilarious, fashion.

If you never heard of Roborace, you’re probably not the only one. The AI-focused racing experience has only been around for a few years now and while it’s certainly entertaining, it hasn’t quite hit the mainstream just yet in the same way that something like Formula 1 racing has.

Despite this, Season Beta of the aforementioned competition is currently underway and is being streamed on Twitch for the world to see. Of course, it wouldn’t be a race without some spectacular crashes and one happened in an absolutely hilarious fashion on October 29.

During the second day of the Season Beta race, Acronis SIT Autonomous’s DevBot 2.0 car took an abrupt sharp turn directly into a wall immediately after being at a standstill, leading to an unfortunate, albeit hilarious moment during the race.

Unfortunately, the camera cuts away before we can see the reaction of the operators, although it’s hard to imagine that they wouldn’t be a little annoyed at that immediate outcome. While it’s currently unknown what the estimated price is for the DevBot 2.0, as they’re all produced specifically by Roborace, this little crash probably just cost the team a lot of money.

The DevBot 2.0 uses Nvidia’s DRIVE platform to operate, which allows artificial intelligence to take over driving the fully electric car, as it races through an augmented reality track.

As the name suggests, this is the second iteration to use the name and is being used by all teams during Season Beta. It’s unknown whether this error was due to a technical error or was down to the “operators”.

If fans are interested in Roborace, Season Beta is set to continue until October 30, and will be streamed on the competition’s official Twitch channel the whole time.