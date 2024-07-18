Father lashes out at IShowSpeed for making baby cry doing ‘English or Spanish’ trend

YouTuber IShowSpeed was left mortified by his own actions after he made a baby cry on stream and upset the child’s father.

On July 18, IShowSpeed was streaming from Denmark when he approached a baby in a stroller and proceeded to challenge it to a competition.

“English or Spanish? Whoever moves first is gay,” he told the infant, referencing the popular meme that’s spread throughout social media.

While the baby inadvertently did a good job at first, remaining perfectly still for a few moments, it eventually moved its head, causing Speed to roar triumphantly, upsetting the child.

As the toddler began to cry and its father moved the stroller away, Speed was taken aback and began to apologize profusely.

(segment begins at 2:19:37)

“I’m sorry!” he repeated multiple times. “I made the baby cry. Damn, my fault, chat.”

A bit later, the dad confronted Speed for his actions and had some strong words for the YouTuber.

“You’re sick in the head, man, making a f**king baby cry,” the father slammed. “Is this how you make a living? Scaring the sh*t out of little kids?”

For his part, Speed owned the mistake and continued to take responsibility, insisting that it was an accident and that he wasn’t deliberately trying to make the baby cry, but the father wasn’t having it.

A few heated words and apologies later, Speed had to leave the store but kept explaining to his chat that the situation was his fault.

YouTube/IShowSpeed IShowSpeed says he didn’t mean to make the baby cry.

This fiasco is just the latest in a series of controversial streams of Speed’s Europe tour. Things got out of control in early July when he was attacked by numerous Norwegian fans.

He also pleaded with fans to stop damaging cars after he had to spend $50,000 out of his own pocket when swarms of viewers ended up damaging vehicles during his chaotic broadcasts.