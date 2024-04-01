IShowSpeed under fire for illegal 150 mph street race in new Lamborghini

IShowSpeed is copping some flak in his comments for pushing his Lamborghini over 150 miles per hour in a street race with an Acura.

IShowSpeed is no stranger to on-camera antics that other people label “stupid”. He’s not riding around in a shopping cart this time, however.

In his most recent IRL stream, IShowSpeed took out his brand-new, Ronaldo-emblazoned Lamborghini Huracan to show it off. During the stream, another driver set Speed off prompting the content creator to race the other driver.

Wearing no seatbelt, IShowSpeed weaved through traffic and reached speeds exceeding 150 mph. Viewers of the stream have called out his recklessness and flamed him for endangering others.

Relevant section begins at the 1:34:10 mark below.

Throughout the stream, IShowSpeed made some decisions on the road that many took note of but it was just over the halfway point when another driver caught his attention. Screaming expletives, Speed took off on the highway and engaged them in a race.

“You’re not gonna beat me in no f**king Acura,” Speed screeched as he took his Lamborghini to 154 miles per hour. Commenters weren’t as impressed as the streamer was with himself.

“Someone needs to teach bro better driving habits before he hurts himself or someone else,” one user said. “Isn’t he just committing crimes and posting it?” another viewer asked. “What an idiot.”

One concerned fan actually gave a pretty impassioned plea for IShowSpeed to be more considerate. “You’re gonna get yourself or someone killed bro. You probably think you’re a good driver just like every young man out there, including myself when I was your age, but you don’t have the experience to be driving that fast.”

Instagram: IShowSpeed IShowSpeed recently purchased the Lamborghini Huracan and a Ronaldo-inspired wrap.

The highest speed limit in the USA is 85 miles per hour in Texas so, as many viewers rightfully pointed out, Speed’s race was most certainly illegal.

Some are speculating that the streamer may face legal repercussions after broadcasting evidence of a crime online.