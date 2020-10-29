 Self-driving car hilariously crashes into wall during Twitch broadcast - Dexerto
Self-driving car hilariously crashes into wall during Twitch broadcast

Published: 29/Oct/2020 18:58

by Tanner Pierce
Roborace

During the Roborace Season Beta event being streamed on Twitch, which pits multiple teams operating “self-driving” cars against each other in an augmented reality experience, one of the cars crashed in an unfortunate, but ultimately hilarious, fashion.

If you never heard of Roborace, you’re probably not the only one. The AI-focused racing experience has only been around for a few years now and while it’s certainly entertaining, it hasn’t quite hit the mainstream just yet in the same way that something like Formula 1 racing has.

Despite this, Season Beta of the aforementioned competition is currently underway and is being streamed on Twitch for the world to see. Of course, it wouldn’t be a race without some spectacular crashes and one happened in an absolutely hilarious fashion on October 29.

During the second day of the Season Beta race, Acronis SIT Autonomous’s DevBot 2.0 car took an abrupt sharp turn directly into a wall immediately after being at a standstill, leading to an unfortunate, albeit hilarious moment during the race.

Unfortunately, the camera cuts away before we can see the reaction of the operators, although it’s hard to imagine that they wouldn’t be a little annoyed at that immediate outcome. While it’s currently unknown what the estimated price is for the DevBot 2.0, as they’re all produced specifically by Roborace, this little crash probably just cost the team a lot of money.

The DevBot 2.0 uses Nvidia’s DRIVE platform to operate, which allows artificial intelligence to take over driving the fully electric car, as it races through an augmented reality track.

As the name suggests, this is the second iteration to use the name and is being used by all teams during Season Beta. It’s unknown whether this error was due to a technical error or was down to the “operators”.

If fans are interested in Roborace, Season Beta is set to continue until October 30, and will be streamed on the competition’s official Twitch channel the whole time.

The Weeknd’s $3m car collection is fitting for a music icon

Published: 29/Oct/2020 16:59

by Kieran Bicknell
The Weeknd Car Collection
YouTube: The Weeknd

The Weeknd is one of the standout musicians of this generation, with several number-one hits. It turns out true to his music, he loves fast cars, and his car collection is enough to make anyone jealous.

One of the standout lines from Abel Makkonen ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye’s number-one single ‘Starboy’ is “we don’t pray for love, we just pray for cars.” It seems that the Weeknd got what he was asking for, as his garage reads like an A-list gathering of exotic cars.

From supercars to luxury vehicles, the Weeknd’s car collection is certainly one to be jealous of; We’ve picked out some of the highlights for you to enjoy.

The Weeknd McLaren P1
YouTube: The Weeknd
It turns out his P1 is cleaner than your church shoes.

The Weeknd’s supercar collection

Many fans wondered if the McLaren P1 he sings about in Starboy is his. Well, it turns out he does indeed own the orange McLaren P1 seen in the video. This $1.2 million, 903hp hypercar forms part of the ‘holy trinity’ of hypercars, along with the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918.

Clearly, the P1 is Abel’s favorite of the trio, as it found a place inside his incredible custom-built, mirror-floored garage.

Alongside his P1, he also owns another outlandish supercar – a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. This extravagant Lamborghini packs 690hp from its naturally-aspirated V12 engine. Costing over $517,000 the SVJ is one of the most extreme road-going Lamborghinis ever made.

The Weeknd Driving
YouTube: The Weeknd
Clearly The Weeknd is a big fan of his cars, as he references them often in his music.

Abel Tesfaye’s exotic cars

As well as his enviable garage of supercars, The Weeknd also has a number of luxurious ‘exotic’ vehicles to complement his brash, visceral performance car collection.

One particular highlight is his Bentley Mulsanne. This ultra-plush ride is equally suited to driving and being driven in. Costing just over $300,000, it is likely that The Weeknd’s Mulsanne is blue, judging by the line “I’m in the blue Mulsanne bumping New Edition” in the song Starboy.

Alongside the Bentley, he also reportedly owns an AMG G63. A typical celebrity’s car, the G63 blends off-road performance with incredible power from its twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 577hp.

He also apparently has a love for the more ‘retro’ things in life too, as Abel reportedly owns a classic 1980’s Porsche 911. While exact details on this car aren’t clear, there’s no doubt it looks stunning sat next to his modern collection.

While his collection isn’t the biggest, nor the most expensive at around the $3m mark, it’s fair to say anyone would be envious. He clearly loves his cars, as he sings about them often enough!