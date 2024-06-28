IShowSpeed risks YouTube ban after Mercedes crashes into another creator’s car

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed could be banned on the platform after getting into a Mercedes with a fan who proceeded to crash the car doing donuts.

IShowSpeed has been taking over YouTube for over a year now, thanks to his stunning IRL broadcasts where he travels the world making content.

In addition to rooting for Ronaldo at football matches, he’s made waves in 2024 by trying to stream in North Korea, doing backflips in a KFC with a Peter Griffin impersonator or even getting RKO’d by Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

On June 28, Speed was in Belgium and got into a car with a fan who proceeded to do donuts in a parking lot.

Immediately, Speed started to freak out, crying “oh sh*t” as the car spun around, but things quickly went south when the Mercedes hit another vehicle’s front bumper.

“Yo, what the f**k!” he screamed after getting out of the ride all shaken up, but the two cars were a bit banged up.

To make matters worse, the car it hit belonged to fellow YouTuber Celine Dept, who is known for making sports and football content.

Luckily for Speed, Dept was very forgiving and understood the crash wasn’t Speed’s fault. However, YouTube could end up handing the streamer a ban for the content.

The platform’s Harmful or dangerous content policy states that, “Harmful or dangerous acts: Acts performed by adults that have a risk of serious harm or death,” are not allowed on YouTube.

Other platforms have similar policies. Earlier in June, StableRonaldo was hit with a suspension on Twitch after driving recklessly on a busy road.

Creators don’t even need to be the ones driving to be banned. Kick streamer N3on was notably banned for one day after getting into a hit-and-run with infamous street racer Squeeze Benz.

So far, Speed’s channel is still active. It’s not clear if YouTube will deem the crash serious enough to warrant a suspension.

