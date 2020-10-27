 SSC accused of faking 331mph speed record revealed on Top Gear - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

SSC accused of faking 331mph speed record revealed on Top Gear

Published: 27/Oct/2020 11:53

by Kieran Bicknell
SSC Tuatara record faked?
YouTube: Shmee150

Share

With the automotive world rocked by the SSC Tuatara’s record-breaking run during October 2020, YouTuber Shmee 150 has raised a number of doubts about the credibility of their record.

Land speed records are nothing new – ever since the dawn of the motor car, drivers have been competing to go faster and faster in an all-out race to beat each other’s top speeds.

With competitors Bugatti having set the previous production car speed record of 304.77mph in a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, SSC has now obliterated their record… or have they?

SSC tuatara speed run
SSC
The SSC Tuatara is the record holder for the world’s fastest production car, but many have pointed out there are issues with the footage.

Top Gear announces SSC Tuatara speed record

When BBC’s Top Gear announced the breaking news that the SSC Tuatara had broken the production car speed records, the automotive world went into pandemonium. To break any speed record is an incredible achievement, but to do so by such a massive margin is almost unheard of.

The record attempt itself was also unusual in that it was carried out on a stretch of public road. A closed-off section of dead-straight road near Las Vegas provided the setting, totaling seven miles long.

Unfortunately for SSC and potentially for Top Gear, a number of popular online personalities and journalists have now called out SSC, claiming that the record is “fake.”

SSC World Record run controversy

YouTuber Shmee150 has been one such journalist, and put out a very convincing video debunking the record attempt on October 26.

The first major issue that he identified is that the tires on the Tuatara were allegedly ‘stock’ tires. Since they were not made specifically for the record attempt (to the best of his knowledge) they would’ve been rated for a significantly lower speed than 300+ mph.

Shmee then goes further to discuss the timings between set points on the route. By calculating the distance covered and the time it took for the Tuatara to cover that distance, he was able to work out a rough average speed.

SSC Footage slowed down?

Unfortunately, the speed between the first and second point that he highlighted is significantly different to that shown by the on-board footage that Top Gear released. According to his calculations, either the onboard footage was slowed down “by around 30%” for some reason, or the figures shown are totally wrong.

He also points out that the dashboard was obscured in the first-person view footage, despite the fact the reading should’ve mirrored that of the telemetry. As Shmee points out, the car is always going faster than the calculated average speed, which is a “mathematical impossibility.. you can’t dispute [it].”

By Shmee’s calculations, the Tuatara only reached a peak speed of “around 280 miles an hour”. Given that the original video was a Top Gear exclusive, it will be interesting to see how this situation develops.

Racing

Lando Norris criticized for “disrespectful” apology to Lewis Hamilton

Published: 27/Oct/2020 11:07 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 11:11

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: F1 Memes

Share

Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver, Twitch streamer, and all-round good guy Lando Norris has been in the news for his controversial comments towards fellow drivers. However, it seems that some fans aren’t accepting any sort of apology for the matter after he posted on Twitter.

While McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris is generally seen as one of the breakout personalities on the 2020 F1 grid, he doesn’t always get it right 100% of the time. He’s also had a number of issues off-grid too, being forced to shut down a Twitch stream by F1 officials during the 2020 Eifel GP.

Having said a number of controversial comments about fellow drivers Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll during an interview, he is now facing backlash after issuing an apology on Twitter.

Lando Norris Twitch stream
Twitch: Lando Norris
Lando Norris is also a popular Twitch streamer outside of his F1 career.

Lando Norris lashes out at Hamilton and Stroll

During the Portuguese GP on October 25, 2020, Lewis Hamilton clocked up his record-breaking 92nd win. This exceeded the previous record held by the legendary Michael Schumacher, and Norris didn’t seem all that impressed.

“I’m just happy for him, nothing more; It doesn’t mean anything to me, really. He’s in a car which should win every race, basically,” Norris said following the Portuguese GP. “He has to beat one or two other drivers, that’s it. Fair play to him, he’s still doing the job he has to do.”

Not only did Lando take aim at Hamilton, but also at Lance Stroll following their collision during lap 17 of the Portuguese GP. Bizarrely, Stroll also clashed with Verstappen at the exact same point during Free Practice, which perhaps explains Lando’s comments. According to Lando, he will have to avoid Stroll in future since “he crashes a lot” and “doesn’t learn from anything he does.”

Lando Norris issues Twitter apology to F1 fans

Following the backlash for his comments, Norris took to his Twitter account to issue an apology for his actions, but many are saying he didn’t go far enough.

Unfortunately for Lando, he has faced harsh criticism following his apology message. One Twitter user pointed out he didn’t address his recent issues directly, saying: “You cannot even name Lewis. Shame on you for your inability to be respectful.”

Not only was he deemed to be disrespectful, but was also called out for his own racing performance: “lol [Norris] hasn’t even beaten a teammate in a full season and thinks [that] Hamilton’s achievement are not special” wrote another account.