Tubbo banned on Twitch after DMCA strike during Formula 1 IRL stream

Tubbo has been banned on Twitch while streaming the Formula 1 Silverstone GP in person despite claiming he was invited to the race specifically to stream it.

The streamer has made quite a name for himself on Twitch over the years, amassing over 5M followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

On July 7, 2024, Tubbo was IRL streaming from the Formula 1 British Grand Prix for over two hours when his channel suddenly went offline.

It was replaced with the message “Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder,” meaning the channel was taken down due to copyright issues.

He quickly shared his thoughts on Twitter/X, confirming that his channel was suspended due to a DMCA notification. According to the streamer, though, he got permission from F1 to stream the race.

“I got permission, what?!” he said.

Just before the ban, a fan took to the social media site with claims that they sectioned off a part of the stands for Tubbo’s stream.

Fellow streamer Aimsey asked Tubbo about the ban in a tweet, and he claimed that the ban doesn’t have a set duration – meaning he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to return to the platform.

“Mate the ban has no duration I think I may be cooked,” he said.

Since Tubbo says he had permission to IRL stream at the race, he can submit a counter-notification on his dashboard to potentially have the DMCA strike overturned and his channel reactivated.

It’s unknown how long that will take or if it will even be approved once he submits it. We’ll update this article if Tubbo is unbanned from Twitch.

However, he’s not the only streamer who has dealt with DMCA issues in 2024. In April, Twitch streamer Alinity was banned on the platform after receiving a DMCA strike, and she had to go to “copyright school” to restore her account.

