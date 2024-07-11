IShowSpeed shocked after fan kisses him on the lips in Bulgaria

IShowSpeed is continuing his tour of Europe, with his latest stop being Bulgaria — where he had an unexpected interaction with a fan that left him completely stunned.

Speed’s trip to Europe has been nothing short of chaotic, as the streamer constantly finds himself surrounded by crowds of fans wherever he goes.

This was no different in Bulgaria, where the YouTube star encountered throngs of his viewers in another tumultuous broadcast on July 11, one of whom got a bit too close for his comfort.

Speed approached a fan who was driving a bright blue sports car, clearly interested in the vehicle. The driver admitted he was Speed’s “biggest f*cking fan” as he slapped the side of the car door before getting out to embrace the streamer.

However, they shared more than a mere handshake. The fan leaned down and kissed Speed on the lips, clearly baffling the influencer, who immediately stepped back with a disgusted and shocked look on his face.

“Agh, what the f*ck was that?” Speed asked.

“I love you, bro!” the fan exclaimed. “I’m sorry.”

“Is that a thing y’all do in Bulgaria?” Speed continued as he hopped inside the car to rev the engine, much to the excitement of the fans around him.

Reactions to the moment have been just as big online as commenters pour in with their thoughts on the situation, with some even labeling the kiss as a straight-up “assault.”

“This has gotta be sexual assault,” one user wrote on Twitter/X.

“Bro got SA’d live in front of 200K people and everyone was probably laughing,” another said. “This stuff ain’t a joke.”

“I don’t know why the security does nothing when this is happening,” yet another pointed out.

However, others argue that this is a common greeting in areas of Eastern Europe. Although cheek-kissing is certainly not abnormal in many areas of the world, many viewers continue to argue that Speed was violated and assaulted by the excited fan.

This is just the latest shocking moment to happen to Speed during his tour of Europe. The streamer was attacked by a mob of viewers while in Oslo, Norway, after which he promised “never” to return to the country… a statement that he later walked back.