IShowSpeed jumps over speeding Lamborghini, but is it real?

YouTube star IShowSpeed shocked the internet after appearing to leap over a speeding Ronaldo-branded Lamborghini — but some netizens don’t believe the stunt is actually real.

IShowSpeed is one of the net’s top content creators, but he’s no slouch when it comes to taking care of his fitness. The streamer is somewhat famous for his surprising physicality, and it’s not unusual to see him break out into a backflip on the odd occasion.

Article continues after ad

However, his latest feat of athleticism has the internet convinced he was faking it after he appeared to jump over his own Cristiano Ronaldo-branded Lamborghini, which his father was driving.

On July 25, Speed uploaded a video of himself leaping over the luxury sports car as it drove toward him on a private road, hurdling over the vehicle with ease.

The stunt seemed so outrageous that commenters instantly thought it was fake, and wasted no time saying as much online.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, Speed claimed in a post on his alternate Twitter/X account that he had to re-do the stunt three times, as the drone he used to film it failed to record on the first two tries.

His video editor also chimed in with proof that Speed had performed the stunt several times, sharing clips he’d taken of the jump in an additional post.

“On my entire life he really did that sh*t three times. Here’s the other two takes. He’s genuinely insane,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

That didn’t put the rumors to rest, so Speed’s editor published yet another tweet featuring multiple angles of the stunt from the drone’s view and even a still of the video showing his shadow on top of the car.

The jump has created quite a stir on social media, leaving even the likes of streaming star xQc completely floored when he watched it during his own broadcast that same day, initially believing it was “probably fake.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It looks as though the streamer has successfully recovered from his ankle injury that he suffered in Norway earlier this month during his tour of Europe.

After all the chaos of his trip abroad, Speed is back to his old hijinks at home — and he’s still managing to go viral on a regular basis.