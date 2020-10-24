 Russian Instagram influencer torches his $150,000 Mercedes on purpose - Dexerto
Russian Instagram influencer torches his $150,000 Mercedes on purpose

Published: 25/Oct/2020 0:46

by Bill Cooney
Russian influencer torches Mercedes
Mikhail Litvin/YouTube

An Instagram influencer literally set his own $150,000 Mercedes Benz on fire after he got fed up with how his local dealership was repairing it.

Several videos of Russian Instagram and YouTube star Mikhail Litvin torching the black GT 63 S went viral over the weekend, with people around the internet both amazed and horrified that someone has enough extra cash rolling around they can just send a luxury car up in flames.

But, Litvin’s display surprisingly wasn’t just a random instance of pure, nihilistic capitalism captured on film, as he claims he was sending a message to his local Mercedes dealership and the company as a whole.

The saga begins like this: Mikhail bought a brand new GT 63 S (running around $140,000 to $160,000) and somehow, broke the engine five times in a row through various automotive shenanigans.

Eventually, he became fed up with how his local Mercedes Benz dealership was repairing the vehicle each time he brought it in, even replacing the turbo kit with one purchased off of eBay at one point.

Paying to have sub-par parts installed in his car seems to have been the final straw for the Russian, who filled his trunk up with gasoline and brought plenty of cameras to a deserted field to send his vehicle off with a Viking funeral.

After bathing the car in fuel, Litvin lights a Looney Tunes-style trail from offscreen and the poor four-door goes up in a massive fireball.

Pouring gasoline on a mercedes
Mikhail Litvin/YouTube
Litvin made sure not to miss a spot.

After contemplating all the memories he had in the Mercedes while the inferno raged behind him, the YouTuber drove into the sunset with his new whip, a classic teal Lada that only needed a little bit of a running start to get going.

With over 11 million followers on Instagram and 4 million subscribers on YouTube, chances are good that Litvin will be picking up a fly new car sometime soon to replace the smoking heap that was his GT 63 S.

Exactly what he’ll replace it with remains to be seen, but we’d bet he’ll have a video out about it when he does.

Forza Horizon 4 player turns Ferrari 599 Evo into a plane with crazy mod

Published: 24/Oct/2020 7:12 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 8:46

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Forza Horizon 4 Stunt Jump Plane
Microsoft Studios / YouTube: One-GM

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon 4 is all about pushing the envelope and watching it bend, but one player kicked it to a whole new level when they took the skies in a heavily-tuned Ferrari 599 Evo and made it seem like a plane.

Forza Horizon 4 is the pinnacle when it comes to racing games. It’s visually stunning, the gameplay is smooth, and it has an enormous catalog of cars, vehicles, and racetracks. The list goes on and on.

However, what makes it truly remarkable is the sheer level of customization. Players can change everything from air-filters, clutch, engines, and manifolds to suspension and tires. It’s an excellent system with a lot of depth.

Naturally, this means there is a lot of room for creativity, and no two vehicles will be the same. Players love to create and share their cars with the broader Forza Horizon 4 community.  They also love to share videos of insane stunt jumps and other incredible feats too.

One player decided to take it a step further and mix the two after posting an incredible video of them going airborne in a heavily-tuned Ferrari 599 Evo. “First test jump with new tune went well…” they said.

Sure, it might not be realistic. But there’s something poetic about seeing a souped-up Ferrari Evo spread its wings and fly like an eagle.

Plus, it’s even better when it happens in a dewy morning sky with snowy mountain ranges in the background. 

Sadly, the car went way too high for the game to recognize it as a legitimate stunt challenge. In other words, it didn’t break any records, and the player wasn’t rewarded for their efforts.

Forza Horizon 4 Stunt Jump Plane
Microsoft Studios
The Ferrari 599 Evo is one of the fastest cars in the game.

Still, it blew the minds of everyone else in the thread and generated a bit of hype. That’s what truly matters in the end, right?

Unfortunately, the original poster remained tight-lipped on the specific details of the tune, even though people were desperate to know.

Thankfully, one user pointed others in the direction of what it might have been. “Just get the 599xx Evo and go to the tunes menu and look for the highest rated one that has top speed or something in the name,” they said.

Forza Horizon 4 Tune Plane

It’s impossible to know whether that’s the same tune as the one used in the video.

However, it does seem like the Ferrari Evo is quite a beast, so it might still be enough for others to follow in the footsteps of the original poster and take to the skies.