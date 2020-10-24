Russian Instagram influencer torches his $150,000 Mercedes on purpose - Dexerto

An Instagram influencer literally set his own $150,000 Mercedes Benz on fire after he got fed up with how his local dealership was repairing it.

Several videos of Russian Instagram and YouTube star Mikhail Litvin torching the black GT 63 S went viral over the weekend, with people around the internet both amazed and horrified that someone has enough extra cash rolling around they can just send a luxury car up in flames.

But, Litvin’s display surprisingly wasn’t just a random instance of pure, nihilistic capitalism captured on film, as he claims he was sending a message to his local Mercedes dealership and the company as a whole.

The saga begins like this: Mikhail bought a brand new GT 63 S (running around $140,000 to $160,000) and somehow, broke the engine five times in a row through various automotive shenanigans.

Eventually, he became fed up with how his local Mercedes Benz dealership was repairing the vehicle each time he brought it in, even replacing the turbo kit with one purchased off of eBay at one point.

Paying to have sub-par parts installed in his car seems to have been the final straw for the Russian, who filled his trunk up with gasoline and brought plenty of cameras to a deserted field to send his vehicle off with a Viking funeral.

After bathing the car in fuel, Litvin lights a Looney Tunes-style trail from offscreen and the poor four-door goes up in a massive fireball.

After contemplating all the memories he had in the Mercedes while the inferno raged behind him, the YouTuber drove into the sunset with his new whip, a classic teal Lada that only needed a little bit of a running start to get going.

With over 11 million followers on Instagram and 4 million subscribers on YouTube, chances are good that Litvin will be picking up a fly new car sometime soon to replace the smoking heap that was his GT 63 S.

Exactly what he’ll replace it with remains to be seen, but we’d bet he’ll have a video out about it when he does.