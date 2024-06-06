YouTuber facing federal charges for shooting fireworks from helicopter at Lamborghini

YouTuber Alex Choi is facing federal charges after uploading a video showing two women shooting fireworks out of a helicopter aimed at a Lamborghini below.

With almost 1M subscribers on YouTube, Alex Choi has amassed a rather sizable following thanks to his car-focused videos.

In June 2023, Choi hired helicopter pilots and drone operators to film a “crazy, hectic firework show,” where two women can be seen shooting firework cannons aimed at a Lamborghini out of the side of a helicopter hovering above a barren lake.

On June 4, 2024, a criminal complaint and arrest warrant were filed against Alex Choi for “causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft,” and the influencer is facing federal charges for the crime.

Article continues after ad

Although he wasn’t the one shooting the fireworks, the complaint states that they have “probable cause” to believe that Choi committed the crime as he admitted several times in the video as being the mastermind behind the GTA-esque video.

Article continues after ad

Using tire marks from the drifting Lamborghini, investigators determined the video was filmed on the portion of El Mirage Dry Lakebed in California that is considered Federal Property.

“The video is approximately 10 minutes and 45 seconds long. About the first three minutes of the video show various dramatic action scenes. A female and male acting as police officers discuss going to find an individual who is speeding,” reads the complaint.

Article continues after ad

“The female is then shown getting into a helicopter. In subsequent clips, two females are seen onboard a helicopter, while the helicopter is airborne, and the females are holding and shooting fireworks out of the helicopter onto and towards a Lamborghini sportscar.”

The FAA has revoked the license of the helicopter pilot in the video, and they revealed in the document that it was because the altitude it was flying and the fireworks being shot from the aircraft created a hazard.

Article continues after ad

Choi has not commented on the situation since the complaint was filed.

This comes just months after YouTuber Gixxer Brah plead guilty to going over 150 MPH on his motorcycle in a viral video.