YouTubers lose “everything” after dream garage full of rare cars burns down

YouTubers Drift Games lost their “dream” garage after a gas explosion ripped through an Engine Block warehouse, destroying multiple valuable vehicles.

An Engine Block warehouse located in the Ballycoolin Industrial Estate just outside Blanchardstown, Dublin is in ruins after a gas explosion engulfed the building in flames.

Taking 22 firefighters to extinguish the blaze, multiple motoring companies were devastated including Drift Games, Deane Motors, Franklin Motorcycles, and JC Autocare.

Drift Games took to their YouTube channel to share with their 287,000 subscribers the extent of the damage, revealing that the fire had claimed “everything” and completely destroyed their “dream” garage.

No one was hurt in the fire, however, Drift Games alone lost a Lamborghini Gallardo, C6 Chevrolet Corvette, Mk5 Toyota Supra, R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R, Chevrolet C10 pickup, Mazda RX-7 and MX-5, BMW 633csi, and three Nissan Silvia.

According to a post on Instagram, the fire burned for less than 2 hours but was still able to take from YouTubers “10 years of work, hopes and dreams.”

“I’ll be honest when I say I’m a bit overwhelmed and defeated right now,” Drift Games’ CEO David Egan admitted, stating that the YouTube video on the fire was to ensure the channel maintained “transparency to our fans.”

He continued, “I won’t be watching it. I can’t until I figure out any positive or solution to this mess [sic], but we appreciate all your support.”

Fans of the YouTube channel have offered their support via comments on social media and by purchasing merch from Drift Games’ official website. One person wrote, “We’re ready [as f***] for the rebuild! We’re all here with you! Let’s get it!”

In a follow-up post 48 hours after the fire, Drift Games thanked supporters, stating fans were helping to “keep the lights on” and writing that “your kind words, offers of help and purchases on the store are simply overwhelming.”