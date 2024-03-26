HSTikkyTokky flees to Dubai & trolls General G after viral McLaren crash

Kick streamer and TikTok star HSTikkyTokky has flown out to Dubai with his family, just days after going viral for crashing his McLaren 720S with friend and collaborator General G, allegedly leaving him on the side of the road before fleeing the scene.

HS, real name Harrison Sullivan, reportedly crashed his $230k McLaren on Sunday, March 24, and before long clips started to go viral of the smashed supercar sat on the side of the road, while General G laid, struggling, on the grass next to it.

With one person filming saying that “HS has walked off,” many questioned what exactly would happen to the social media star and whether there would be repercussions, but he’s now headed out to Dubai with his grandparents, as shown in his Instagram story, as well as trolled General G in the process.

Alongside sharing his new music video, HS also posted a short clip of him rapping to the flow of General G’s song ‘Twust’ but with his own lyrics, stating: “And they call me the General, flew out the McLaren now I’m feeling pretty terrible.”

HS posted that he has “never driven a McLaren,” but the Community Notes quickly disproved this with a link to a YouTube video he had put out that day, driving a McLaren.

In another post, HS called out people wishing death or imprisonment upon him.

“So sad seeing how many DMs saying ‘I wish you died’, ‘can’t wait until u in prison,'” he said. “Some of you guys are so depressed with your lives you can’t handle a sick kant like me doing what the fk I want n livin. Instead of hating. DO SOMETHING yourselves ya fat dossers.”

General G hasn’t yet spoken out on the car accident or responded to HS mocking him at the time of writing.