WhistlinDiesel hits back at complaints over merch prices

Dylan Horetski
whistlindiesel merchYouTube: WhistlinDiesel

YouTuber WhistlinDiesel posted a video on TikTok hitting back at fans complaining about the price of his MonsterMax merch.

With over 7 million subscribers on YouTube, WhistlinDiesel has made a name for himself as one of the most popular car-focused content creators on the web.

One of his marquee vehicles is what he calls “MonsterMax,” a diesel-powered Chevy Silverado pickup truck that he built into a full-fledged monster truck.

WhistlinDiesel created a whole line of merch focused on the truck for fans to enjoy, but the YouTuber says many are taking an issue with its price point.

“I get complaints all the time that my MonsterMax apparel brand is too expensive, and I completely get what people are saying,” he jokingly said. “I went to the Lamborghini dealership and they are way more expensive than Honda Civics right now. I don’t get why people pay so much money for a perfectly built car.”

Users took to the comments to share their thoughts about the merch line and its value.

One commented: “I bought one of your sweatshirts, and honestly it’s the best sweatshirt I have, and it still hasn’t shrunk.”

“I buy your shirts because of the quality. Keep going,” another said.

Looking at the MonsterMax website, the merch WhistlinDiesel sells is around the same price as other high-end brands.

Monster Max MerchMonsterMax

A MonsterMax T-shirt is $49, while a hoodie is right at $130. For comparison, 100 Thieves’ Pokemon collaboration has shirts priced at $39 and hoodies at $95.

100T is a bigger operation and likely orders more at a time at a lower cost, which gives them the ability to offer a cheaper price to consumers.

WhistlinDiesel’s hit back at “haters” of him and his content many times before, including those who claimed he faked the viral video where his Ferrari suddenly burned down.

