Most ridiculously expensive cars owned by rappers revealed - Dexerto

Musicians have one of the most intensive lifestyles in the world, touring the globe to promote their work to millions of people. Thankfully, hard work brings rewards, which rappers often spend on incredible car collections.

Luxury items such as exotic cars are seen as a status symbol. They’re a fantastic way to not only ‘flex’ wealth, but also make a statement wherever they go.

Advertisement

Successful rappers such as Drake and Travis Scott love nothing more than showing off their success with ultra-expensive cars, but they’re far from the only ones. Below, we’ve rounded up five of the most expensive cars ever to be owned by rap artists for your enjoyment.

5. Drake’s Mansory Bushukan Phantom – $700,000+

Drake has an insane amount of cars, but one of his most recognizable is his custom Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Advertisement

Modified by Mansory, the Phantom features a one-off design incorporating a number of OVO elements, including a custom OVO gold owl hood ornament.

4. Travis Scott’s Maybach G650 Landaulet – $1 million

Travis Scott has one of the most incredible car collections of any rapper. Featuring Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Bugattis, one of the rarest (and most expensive) cars is his Maybach G650 Landaulet.

Read More: Sebastian Vettel explains why he chose Aston Martin F1 for 2021

With only 99 built, the G650 Landaulet is based upon the Mercedes G Wagon. Featuring a custom extended body with convertible rear section, the G650 puts out over 600hp from its V12 engine.

Advertisement

3. Post Malone’s McLaren Senna XP – $1.7 million

Post Malone is known for his keen love of custom and exotic cars. With his fleet ranging from a custom 1992 Ford Explorer (which he named a song after) to Rolls-Royces, the jewel in this rapper’s collection is undoubtedly his McLaren Senna.

His Senna is no ordinary hypercar, however, with Post having one of the ultra-rare prototypes from McLaren themselves. Dubbed the Senna XP, Master of Monaco, this one-off prototype is worth significantly more than a standard McLaren Senna.

2. Kanye West’s McLaren SLR ‘Stirling Moss’ – $2 million

Kanye’s collection is an eclectic one, but the standout car has to be his McLaren SLR Stirling Moss. Based on the already legendary McLaren SLR, the ‘Stirling Moss’ edition pays tribute to the legendary racing driver of the same name.

Advertisement

Featuring an open two-seat cockpit, 641bhp, and a top speed of 220 mph, the SLR Stirling Moss is a serious performance car. It’s collectible, too, and could turn out to be a very good investment for Kanye in the long run.

1. Jay Z’s Maybach Exelero – $8 million

Jay-Z has a car collection that is worth more than most celebrities’ entire net worth. The crown of his collection is undoubtedly the ultra-rare, ultra-expensive Maybach Exelero.

Advertisement

Read more: Kanye West’s incredible $6.4m car collection will blow you away

One of only 12 known to exist, the Exelero is a 2.6 ton, ultra-luxurious performance coupe. Not only does it look incredible, but it also holds the world speed record for a luxury vehicle on street-legal tires.

Powered by a 700hp V12 engine, the Exerlero is capable of reaching a top speed well in excess of 200 mph.