Most ridiculously expensive cars owned by rappers revealed - Dexerto

Most ridiculously expensive cars owned by rappers revealed

Published: 13/Oct/2020 13:29

by Kieran Bicknell
Travis Scott Landaulet
Instagram: @travisscott

Musicians have one of the most intensive lifestyles in the world, touring the globe to promote their work to millions of people. Thankfully, hard work brings rewards, which rappers often spend on incredible car collections.

Luxury items such as exotic cars are seen as a status symbol. They’re a fantastic way to not only ‘flex’ wealth, but also make a statement wherever they go.

Successful rappers such as Drake and Travis Scott love nothing more than showing off their success with ultra-expensive cars, but they’re far from the only ones. Below, we’ve rounded up five of the most expensive cars ever to be owned by rap artists for your enjoyment.

Drake Mansory Phantom
Instagram: @tonybet
Drake’s custom Mansory Phantom set him back at least $700,000.

5. Drake’s Mansory Bushukan Phantom – $700,000+

Drake has an insane amount of cars, but one of his most recognizable is his custom Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Modified by Mansory, the Phantom features a one-off design incorporating a number of OVO elements, including a custom OVO gold owl hood ornament.

Travis Scott Landaulet
Instagram: @travisscott
One of the most unusual cars in Travis’ collection is the Maybach G650 Landaulet, with only 99 made worldwide.

4. Travis Scott’s Maybach G650 Landaulet – $1 million

Travis Scott has one of the most incredible car collections of any rapper. Featuring Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Bugattis, one of the rarest (and most expensive) cars is his Maybach G650 Landaulet.

With only 99 built, the G650 Landaulet is based upon the Mercedes G Wagon. Featuring a custom extended body with convertible rear section, the G650 puts out over 600hp from its V12 engine.

3. Post Malone’s McLaren Senna XP – $1.7 million

Post Malone is known for his keen love of custom and exotic cars. With his fleet ranging from a custom 1992 Ford Explorer (which he named a song after) to Rolls-Royces, the jewel in this rapper’s collection is undoubtedly his McLaren Senna.

His Senna is no ordinary hypercar, however, with Post having one of the ultra-rare prototypes from McLaren themselves. Dubbed the Senna XP, Master of Monaco, this one-off prototype is worth significantly more than a standard McLaren Senna.

Kanye West McLaren SLR Stirling Moss
Mercedes-Benz
Kanye’s McLaren SLR Stirling Moss is one of only 75 in the world.

2. Kanye West’s McLaren SLR ‘Stirling Moss’ – $2 million

Kanye’s collection is an eclectic one, but the standout car has to be his McLaren SLR Stirling Moss. Based on the already legendary McLaren SLR, the ‘Stirling Moss’ edition pays tribute to the legendary racing driver of the same name.

Featuring an open two-seat cockpit, 641bhp, and a top speed of 220 mph, the SLR Stirling Moss is a serious performance car. It’s collectible, too, and could turn out to be a very good investment for Kanye in the long run.

JayZ Maybach Exelero
Maybach
The Maybach Exelero is one of the most exclusive cars ever built.

1. Jay Z’s Maybach Exelero – $8 million

Jay-Z has a car collection that is worth more than most celebrities’ entire net worth. The crown of his collection is undoubtedly the ultra-rare, ultra-expensive Maybach Exelero.

One of only 12 known to exist, the Exelero is a 2.6 ton, ultra-luxurious performance coupe. Not only does it look incredible, but it also holds the world speed record for a luxury vehicle on street-legal tires.

Powered by a 700hp V12 engine, the Exerlero is capable of reaching a top speed well in excess of 200 mph.

Justin Bieber’s massive car collection: Lambo, Maybach, more

Published: 13/Oct/2020 0:20

by Kieran Bicknell
Justin Bieber car collection 2020
Instagram: @justinbieber

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber, a one-time teenage heartthrob and now popular singer/songwriter has an incredible car collection. With a plethora of exotic cars and rare models, his taste will turn you into a ‘Belieber’ in no time.

Justin Bieber‘s net worth is estimated to be around $285 million, thanks to his impressive back-catalog of chart hits. Despite being only in his mid-twenties, Bieber has amassed an incredible and diverse collection of cars. YouTuber Seb Delanney dissects his collection.

One of his first cars was a custom Project Kahn Range Rover. In typical ‘young celebrity’ style, Justin opted for a fully blacked-out spec, with matte paintwork and dark tinted windows to allow for maximum privacy.

Justin Bieber Cars
Instagram: @justinbieber
Justin’s car collection has everything from luxury SUVs to supercars.

From there, Bieber was quick to dive into supercars. His first-ever supercar was a Ferrari F430, which even today is an incredible machine. With 483hp from its naturally-aspirated V8 engine, it proved to be a ‘gateway supercar’ for Justin to build his collection rapidly.

One of his wildest cars was a V8 Audi R8. In itself, it’s a very sensible supercar, so Bieber opted to wrap it in a polarizing leopard-print finish. In comparison to his more subtle Kahn Range Rover, there was nothing incognito about his R8.

Since his R8, Justin has had a number of fully-customized cars in association with renowned tuners West Coast Customs in LA. One of their first projects was to convert a Cadillac CTS-V into what he called ‘Batman spec’ complete with rear-hinged doors, a matte black finish, and ‘Batman’ badging.

 

The new color turned out fire @westcoastcustoms

Justin Bieber’s custom cars

His Fisker Karma was one of the strangest vehicles he’s ever owned. One of the first-ever ‘plug in’ luxury hybrid vehicles, Bieber was gifted the car by his manager for his birthday. If the Karma wasn’t odd enough already, JB then went on to wrap it in chrome, and add neon ‘underglow’ lights.

Owning at least one Rolls-Royce seems to be a rite of passage for any celebrity, and Bieber is no exception. Justin owns both a Phantom and a Ghost and has been spotted being chauffered around LA in the back of them.

In complete contrast to the lavish Rolls-Royces, one of his best-known cars was his Ferrari 458. He went through no less than three different iterations of the 458, eventually auctioning it off for charity.

While he seems to have an affection towards Ferraris, Justin also appears to be a fan of Lambos too. It has been confirmed that he has owned an Aventador S which he wrapped in several different colors. Not only that, but he has also owned a Lamborghini Urus.

The Urus wasn’t left in its factory black paintwork for long either. In one of his boldest moves yet, JB wrapped it in hot pink, before opting for a more toned-back sand color. Since then, he has been papped a number of times behind the wheel, and this appears to be his daily driver for now.

With so many rumors flying around about him owning other cars (such as a LaFerrari) his collection could be even crazier than reported. If his history is anything to go by, however, it won’t be long before his next crazy car purchase.

