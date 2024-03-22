Rarest LEGO sets ever: Ole Kirk’s House, Cars & more

We’ve rounded up the rarest LEGO sets ever created. Here’s what you can expect from each and how many were made.

LEGO has become extremely collectible, especially the sets that were produced in not only limited numbers but, in addition to the latter, weren’t really available to the public.

These are the kits that were given to the fortunate few LEGO Inside Tour attendees throughout the years. They are exceptionally rare, especially when in mint condition, and, as a result, desirable.

1. LEGO Ole Kirk’s House

Brick Owl

Paying tribute to Ole Kirk Kristiansen, founder of the LEGO Group, the 2009 LEGO replica of Ole Kirk’s house tops the list as the rarest LEGO set ever created. Only 32 were made and as hand-numbered examples, each of which was handed to LEGO Inside Tour attendees in 2009.

Owing to its rarity, it goes without saying that this 910-piece kit is extremely coveted by LEGO collectors. As a result of its rarity and desirability, the price of an unopened example (if you can find one) is eye-watering.

How much is LEGO Ole Kirk’s House worth?

The value of Ole Kirk’s House is estimated at $7300, making it one of the most expensive LEGO sets.

However, if you can’t find a mint-condition example, there is a newer LEGO kit that pays tribute to the LEGO Group’s founder. In addition, it’s much less expensive. This set comes in the shape of the LEGO Ideas Typewriter. Inspired by the real-life model used by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, it’s one of the best LEGO Ideas sets.

2. LEGO Cars — 4000000

Brick Economy

LEGO’s portfolio comprises a range of sets, such as LEGO Technic and LEGO Icons, taking inspiration from vehicles. However, none of these kits are as sought-after as the one seen here.

Only 33, hand-numbered examples of LEGO’s Cars set were made, each of which was exclusive to attendees of the LEGO Inside Tour in 2010. The 407-piece set comprises three cars.

How much is LEGO Cars – 400000 worth?

The price of a mint example of LEGO Cars – 400000 is currently estimated at $4500.

3. LEGO Villy Thomsen Truck — 4000008

Inspired by the first truck acquired by the LEGO Group to transport LEGO products, the LEGO Villy Thomsen Truck was another set gifted to attendees of a LEGO Inside Tour in 2013.

Only 43 examples of this brick-built truck set, which included a trio of minifigures, were produced and has plenty of nostalgia accompanying it.

How much is LEGO Villy Thomsen Truck worth?

The LEGO Villy Thomsen Truck is currently valued at an estimated $3500.

4. LEGO Piper Airplane — 4000012

Brick Set

Only 53 examples of the LEGO Piper Airplane were produced, with each numbered copy originally finding its way to the respective homes of LEGO Inside Tour members in 2012.

Taking inspiration from the first airplane LEGO acquired more than six decades ago, the 795-piece kit features a brick-built replica of a Piper airplane, replete with a stand, and an air-traffic control tower.

The set further includes several minifigures and accessories, allowing you to recreate the airport scene.

How much is LEGO Piper Airplane worth?

Currently, the exclusive LEGO Piper Airplane is valued at an estimated $6000 or more.

5. LEGO Moulding Machines — 4000001

Brick Economy

Given to the fortunate 68 attendees of the LEGO Inside Tour in 2011, the Moulding Machines comprises 795 pieces and the set contains a duo of brick-built molding machines.

Although mint examples of these LEGO sets come with eye-watering prices, if you are an avid LEGO collector, each of these kits deserves a place in your LEGO collection (if you can find them, that is). However, there are many more collectible LEGO models, which, although not as limited as the sets featured here, are collector’s items. Among many others, this includes the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer, which is still available at Amazon.

How much is LEGO Moulding Machine set worth?

This LEGO Moulding Machine set currently holds an estimated value of more than $7000.

