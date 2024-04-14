Jynxzi surprises dad with his dream car for believing he could make it on Twitch

Jynxzi shocked his dad after gifting him his dream car worth over $100 thousand as a thank you for always believing in him becoming a popular Twitch streamer.

Jynxzi has catapulted himself to become the biggest streamer on Twitch, knocking off Kai Cenat to claim the top spot. In just a short space of time, he has amassed millions of followers and averages over 50 thousand viewers per stream.

However, it hasn’t always been this way as Jynxzi explained in his YouTube video uploaded on April 13, in which he revealed his dad believed in him from the start:

“My dad was the guy that was there from the very beginning. You know, when there was like no viewers, when I was like 17 years old and I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life. My dad was the person who told me to just go for it, and he said you’d be good at it and to hear that from your dad it’s going to motivate you to chase your dreams.”

To thank him for all the support over the years since his first streaming year in 2019, Jynxzi bought him his dream car, a Porsche 911, worth over $100 thousand.

Timestamp: 15:38

As soon as he got the keys, he headed over to his dad’s house and surprised him. “You see that car back there, I got that for you,” the Twitch star said, “Oh bulls**t,” his dad replied, who was visibly shocked and was shown around his new car.

After taking a few moments to calm down, the father and son ended up going on a short test drive in the Porsche as his dad repeatedly expressed how “Insane” and “unreal” it was.

Jynxzi ended by stating: “That was probably the most wholesome video I have ever released on this entire YouTube channel. Absolutely, positively, nobody deserves it more than my dad.”