Michael Jordan's GOAT car collection revealed: Ferrari, Porsche, more - Dexerto

Basketball player, entrepreneur, and public figure Michael Jordan is one of the greatest of all time, in many ways. As you may expect, with great wealth comes a great collection of cars, and Jordan is no exception, as YouTuber Seb Delanney discovers.

Michael Jordan is often referred to as the G.O.A.T – The Greatest of All Time. Famed for his years with the legendary Chicago Bulls, MJ has gone on to establish himself as an icon in both the sporting and the fashion world, thanks to his line of ‘Air Jordan’ shoes.

With his great success and net worth of over $2 billion, he has been able to afford a lifestyle so lavish that you’d be forgiven for thinking he’s royalty. As part of that lifestyle, Michael Jordan has a collection of cars many can only dream of, as Seb Delanney found out.

Michael Jordan’s insane car collection

When Jordan first signed to the Chicago Bulls, he struck a deal with a local Chevrolet dealership for promotional work. This lead to them gifting him his first exotic car in the form of a C4 Chevrolet Corvette.

From the C4, MJ went in the total opposite direction and opted for something with a distinct touch of class, buying an Aston Martin DB9 V12. While an incredibly expensive car at the time, this was during his peak years, and therefore he was easily able to afford the Aston.

Clearly not a fan of sticking with one style of car, Jordan also owned a ‘slant nose’ Porsche 930 Turbo. An incredibly rare car, today they go for upwards of $200k.

Perhaps his most famous car of all time is the black Ferrari 512 TR that Jordan was often seen in. Reportedly, MJ paid $221,000 at the time for the 512. Not only is the car awesome, but his vanity plate ‘M AIR J’ has to be one of the best ever put onto a Ferrari.

MJ’s 512 wasn’t his only Ferrari, as he also had a 550 Maranello for a short time. Powered by a V12 engine mounted in the front, the 550 had over 470hp and could do 0-60 in 4.2 seconds. MJ has a thing for V12 Ferraris it seems, as he also reportedly owns a Ferrari 599 GTB, which shares its engine with the Enzo.

The most iconic car in his collection among petrolheads has to be the McLaren SLR 722. With its dihedral doors, exaggerated styling, and incredible power output (617hp) Delanney calls it “the ultimate statement car” of the time.

There are also a number of other cars that he is rumored to own, but cannot be confirmed. These include the iconic Bugatti Veyron, Porsche Carrera GT, Ford GT, and numerous other Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

With his confirmed car garage valued around $2,461,000, the rumored cars could easily push it well beyond $5 million if true. Definitely one of the greatest collections of all time.