 Michael Jordan's GOAT car collection revealed: Ferrari, Porsche, more - Dexerto
Cars

Michael Jordan’s GOAT car collection revealed: Ferrari, Porsche, more

Published: 8/Oct/2020 13:00

by Kieran Bicknell
Michael Jordans car collection revealed
YouTube: Seb Delanney

Basketball player, entrepreneur, and public figure Michael Jordan is one of the greatest of all time, in many ways. As you may expect, with great wealth comes a great collection of cars, and Jordan is no exception, as YouTuber Seb Delanney discovers.

Michael Jordan is often referred to as the G.O.A.T – The Greatest of All Time. Famed for his years with the legendary Chicago Bulls, MJ has gone on to establish himself as an icon in both the sporting and the fashion world, thanks to his line of ‘Air Jordan’ shoes.

With his great success and net worth of over $2 billion, he has been able to afford a lifestyle so lavish that you’d be forgiven for thinking he’s royalty. As part of that lifestyle, Michael Jordan has a collection of cars many can only dream of, as Seb Delanney found out.

Michael Jordan Black Ferrari 512
YouTube: Seb Delanney
MJ’s black Ferrari 512 TR was one of his most iconic cars.

Michael Jordan’s insane car collection

When Jordan first signed to the Chicago Bulls, he struck a deal with a local Chevrolet dealership for promotional work. This lead to them gifting him his first exotic car in the form of a C4 Chevrolet Corvette.

From the C4, MJ went in the total opposite direction and opted for something with a distinct touch of class, buying an Aston Martin DB9 V12. While an incredibly expensive car at the time, this was during his peak years, and therefore he was easily able to afford the Aston.

Clearly not a fan of sticking with one style of car, Jordan also owned a ‘slant nose’ Porsche 930 Turbo. An incredibly rare car, today they go for upwards of $200k.

Perhaps his most famous car of all time is the black Ferrari 512 TR that Jordan was often seen in. Reportedly, MJ paid $221,000 at the time for the 512. Not only is the car awesome, but his vanity plate ‘M AIR J’ has to be one of the best ever put onto a Ferrari.

MJ’s 512 wasn’t his only Ferrari, as he also had a 550 Maranello for a short time. Powered by a V12 engine mounted in the front, the 550 had over 470hp and could do 0-60 in 4.2 seconds. MJ has a thing for V12 Ferraris it seems, as he also reportedly owns a Ferrari 599 GTB, which shares its engine with the Enzo.

The most iconic car in his collection among petrolheads has to be the McLaren SLR 722. With its dihedral doors, exaggerated styling, and incredible power output (617hp) Delanney calls it “the ultimate statement car” of the time.

There are also a number of other cars that he is rumored to own, but cannot be confirmed. These include the iconic Bugatti Veyron, Porsche Carrera GT, Ford GT, and numerous other Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

With his confirmed car garage valued around $2,461,000, the rumored cars could easily push it well beyond $5 million if true. Definitely one of the greatest collections of all time.

Top Gear’s Chris Harris slams “stupid” $625k Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Published: 8/Oct/2020 14:56 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 14:57

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: Top Gear

As presenter of BBC’s Top Gear, Chris Harris is living out his boyhood dream. Inevitably, once in a while a supercar is going to come along that really gets his back up, and it seems the brand new Ferrari SF90 Stradale has done exactly that.

Harris hasn’t always been a household TV name. Prior to joining Top Gear in 2016, Harris presented his own series on YouTube, along with writing for the likes of Autocar and Evo magazine in England.

After a famous falling-out with Ferrari back in 2011 (which saw him banned from reviewing their cars for two years) it seems Harris is still on good terms with the Italian brand, but that may be about to change.

Unfortunately for Ferrari, Chris Harris is definitely not a fan of the new SF90 Stradale hybrid, not even in the top-range ‘Assetto Fiorano’ trim. Costing a whopping $625,000 without options, the SF90 represents a new direction for Ferrari. Sadly, it seems that it’s not a good direction, at least according to Harris.

Chris Harris with Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano
YouTube: Top Gear
Harris was not a fan of Ferrari’s new flagship hybrid supercar, the SF90 Stradale.

Chris Harris reviews the Ferrari SF90 Stradale

He believes that supercar manufacturers are going down a “rabbit hole of performance,” chasing ever-decreasing 0-60 times and fighting for the fastest lap times possible. The SF90 seems to fall firmly into this category for Harris, and he wasted no time tearing into the apex supercar.

“The thing is undeniably impressive” he admitted when asked about his opinion on the car, but that’s about as much praise as he had. “It’s a vehicle you find yourself admiring rather than lusting after, it trades in applying forces to the body of the driver, that’s really it.”

The complexity of the SF90 is a big issue, as is the brutal performance. “It’s so fast, you don’t have time to understand what’s going on… it’s stupid” said Chris. He does admit that the characteristics of the car are “sensational” but they sadly don’t make up for its pitfalls.

Practicality is a big concern too, as the location of the SF90’s electric motors in the front means that it can’t carry luggage. This transforms it from a car into a “toy” according to Harris, as there’s no practicality to it whatsoever.

The SF90 is “nearly as quick as a LaFerrari”

While Ferraris are often lauded as the prettiest cars on the road, even styling can’t save the SF90. In his words, Chris said “it looks like it was styled by a computer, rather than some Italian bloke with a pencil… It’s lacking emotion.”

Summing up, Chris says despite the fact the SF90 is “nearly as quick as a LaFerrari” its stablemate, the F8 Tributo, is far better.

“Give me 500hp, 950kg, a manual gearbox, and maybe a little bit of electricity to get through town quietly and start-up quietly in front of my neighbors; Give me that, and that’s the car I want.”

Whether his harsh words will lead to another falling out with Ferrari is uncertain, but with many praising his honesty, it’s unlikely Harris is going to change any time soon.

