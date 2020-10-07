Sebastian Vettel explains why he chose Aston Martin F1 for 2021 - Dexerto

Formula One ace Sebastian Vettel has had a mixed season at Scuderia Ferrari, but he is now looking forward to a fresh start with the Aston Martin F1 team for next year’s season.

Vettel is currently part of the Scuderia Ferrari team alongside garage mate Charles Leclerc, but after a mixed season, he is now confirmed to be joining the Aston Martin F1 team for 2021.

For 2021, the current Racing Point team will be re-branded as Aston Martin F1, signaling a shake-up within the drivers and, likely, the technology.

While the move away from Ferrari was forced after the team decided not to renew his contract for 2021, Vettel said it was an “easy” decision to make the move to Aston Martin.

Vettel will replace current Racing Point driver Sergio Perez, and join Lance Stroll to complete the newly-christened Aston Martin 2021 team.

Sebastian Vettel signs for Aston Martin F1

The current Racing Point team is enjoying a successful 2020 season, thanks in part to their well-performing RP20 challenger car. Vying for the third-place constructor’s championship spot, they still have everything to play for with another 6 rounds to go at the time of writing.

In his interview with official F1 podcast ‘Beyond the grid‘ Vettel revealed exactly why he chose the Aston Martin team for his 2021 drive: “The team is growing […] it was the mindset and the will to really do something, and do something good, bring something together.”

He also stated that the continued improvements from the current Racing Point team, both in terms of the on-track performance and the team as a whole, were a factor in his decision.

Ultimately, it came down to Seb saying that it sounded like a “fun project” and he hopes he can “contribute to a lot of things and do good inside and outside of the car.”

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 2020 performance

Despite the difficult year that the Scuderia Ferrari team have had during 2020, Vettel insisted that he had “no regrets” over his time there.

Sebastian also admitted that he feels he “failed” for this season: “I should have done better, things that maybe I should have seen earlier, fights that I shouldn’t have picked. But then again, everything that has happened brought me to where I am now.”

With his personal goal to be ‘content’ with where he is in life, hopefully, the shift in teams will give him the satisfaction he is looking for during the 2021 season.