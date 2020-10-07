 Sebastian Vettel explains why he chose Aston Martin F1 for 2021 - Dexerto
Racing

Sebastian Vettel explains why he chose Aston Martin F1 for 2021

Published: 7/Oct/2020 11:26

by Kieran Bicknell
Sebastian Vettel F1 driver
YouTube: THE RACE

Formula One ace Sebastian Vettel has had a mixed season at Scuderia Ferrari, but he is now looking forward to a fresh start with the Aston Martin F1 team for next year’s season.

Vettel is currently part of the Scuderia Ferrari team alongside garage mate Charles Leclerc, but after a mixed season, he is now confirmed to be joining the Aston Martin F1 team for 2021.

For 2021, the current Racing Point team will be re-branded as Aston Martin F1, signaling a shake-up within the drivers and, likely, the technology.

While the move away from Ferrari was forced after the team decided not to renew his contract for 2021, Vettel said it was an “easy” decision to make the move to Aston Martin.

Vettel will replace current Racing Point driver Sergio Perez, and join Lance Stroll to complete the newly-christened Aston Martin 2021 team.

Racing Point RP20 car
YouTube: FORMULA 1
The controversial Racing Point RP20 car has been key to the team’s success this year.

Sebastian Vettel signs for Aston Martin F1

The current Racing Point team is enjoying a successful 2020 season, thanks in part to their well-performing RP20 challenger car. Vying for the third-place constructor’s championship spot, they still have everything to play for with another 6 rounds to go at the time of writing.

In his interview with official F1 podcast ‘Beyond the grid‘ Vettel revealed exactly why he chose the Aston Martin team for his 2021 drive: “The team is growing […] it was the mindset and the will to really do something, and do something good, bring something together.”

He also stated that the continued improvements from the current Racing Point team, both in terms of the on-track performance and the team as a whole, were a factor in his decision.

Ultimately, it came down to Seb saying that it sounded like a “fun project” and he hopes he can “contribute to a lot of things and do good inside and outside of the car.”

Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 2020 performance

Despite the difficult year that the Scuderia Ferrari team have had during 2020, Vettel insisted that he had “no regrets” over his time there.

Sebastian also admitted that he feels he “failed” for this season: “I should have done better, things that maybe I should have seen earlier, fights that I shouldn’t have picked. But then again, everything that has happened brought me to where I am now.”

With his personal goal to be ‘content’ with where he is in life, hopefully, the shift in teams will give him the satisfaction he is looking for during the 2021 season.

Cars

Ex-Tesla engineer wants to get revenge on Elon Musk after leaving

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:25

by Kieran Bicknell
Lucid Air on Highway
Lucid Automotive

Tesla

The Electric Vehicle (EV) race is well and truly afoot, with newcomers Lucid Automotive looking to take a share of the market with a secret weapon up their sleeve; Ex-Tesla chief engineer Peter Rawlinson.

With Lucid Automotive revealing their first car – the Lucid Air – earlier in 2020, many have been quick to point out that it triumphs over Tesla’s offerings in many ways. Part of this is down to their head of engineering, Peter Rawlinson, who used to head up the Model S program at Tesla.

Peter left Tesla back in 2012, but it’s apparent that Elon still holds him in contempt for setting up Lucid as a rival. On September 8 this year when Lucid announced their pricing for the Air, Musk was quick to slate his ex-chief engineer via Twitter.

Despite Elon’s claims, it’s clear to see that Rawlinson must’ve learned a thing or two. It is in fact the powertrain, battery, and electronics that set the Lucid Air apart from its Tesla rivals.

With its 517-mile range, the Air has the largest range of any EV currently on the market. To achieve this, Lucid has employed cutting-edge technology in its compact motor units.

Lucid have chosen to use  ‘Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors’ as opposed to the ‘Induction’ motors that Tesla use. By making this shift, they have been able to increase the range of the vehicle dramatically, by reducing heat build-up and resistance in the motors.

Lucid Air takes on the Tesla Model S

These motors are also incredibly small, allowing Lucid to combine elements such as the transmission and the differential into one compact package. With each Air having three motors, size really does matter.

The Batteries also play a big part in Lucid’s advantage, choosing to use a number of high-voltage batteries to power the Air. Rawlinson prefers this over using numerous low-voltage batteries, which he refers to as “dumb weight” since they all add significant weight to the car.

Read more: U.S needs staggering amount of electric cars to hit 2050 climate goal

This not only means they need less current to power the motors (increasing range) but also means the batteries themselves are smaller. This means that the Air has the maximum amount of cabin space possible, as the batteries do not ‘eat’ into the interior.

With its world-leading range, incredible performance, and luxurious interior, the Lucid Air is taking the fight to Tesla.

 