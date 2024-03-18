Drake gifts pregnant fan $25k and a VIP seat at concert

Canadian rapper Drake shocked the crowd at his Texas concert, gifting a pregnant fan $25k and a VIP seat at his show.

Continuing his ‘It’s All a Blur – Big as the What’ tour alongside fellow rapper J Cole, Drake’s generosity has changed another fan’s life.

At one point in his show at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, a fan caught the Canadian rapper’s attention with a bizarre sign.

Drake shocks pregnant fan with $25k at concert

“I’m five months pregnant. Can you be my rich baby daddy?” the sign read. And, after a loud applause from the crowd, the 37-year-old decided to act. “Well, first of all, I don’t want to offend your real baby daddy,” Drake said.

He continued: “But I would love to first of all get you out of the pit so we could put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some sh*t.”

“When I start playing some of these slappers we can’t have you getting pushed around,” Drake explained — showing concern for the pregnant concert-goer.

Not only that, Drake also gifted the fan a life-changing amount of money. “Second of all, I’d love to give you $25k so you can be a rich baby momma,” he announced.

Instantly, the crowd erupted in applause, cheering on both Drake and the fan.

It isn’t the first time on the tour he’s given back to his fans. Stopping in Miami in September 2023, the Canadian artist gifted a fan who’d recently broken up with their girlfriend $50k. The rapper also gifted a newly wedded couple a fully paid honeymoon after they canceled theirs to attend his concert.