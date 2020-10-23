Logan Paul's crazy car collection revealed: Cool Bus, Muscle Cars, Yeti

Logan Paul has risen to fame as one of the most prominent YouTubers and online personalities of the 21st Century. His success brings financial rewards, and his growing exotic car collection reflects this.

YouTuber and online personality Logan Paul is no stranger to the spotlight. Along with his brother Jake Paul, he is now one of the best-known content creators on the planet.

While not all of his news features are for the right reason, his success is undeniable with 22 million + followers. His car collection reflects this, and contains some very unusual and unique vehicles.

Logan Paul’s car collection

One of the best-known vehicles in Logan’s collection is his Mercedes G-Class G500 4×4 squared. While that may be a mouthful of a name, it is an undeniably impressive bit of kit.

Despite being dramatically styled from the factory, Logan took his 4×4 squared one step further and sent it to RDB LA for a number of personal customizations. Dubbed ‘The Yeti’ once completed, the imposing jeep was fitted with a massive snowplow – the first in the world to receive such treatment.

Alongside his ‘Yeti’ Logan also has another standout custom vehicle – the ‘Cool Bus’. A fully customized and kitted-out ex-school bus, this isn’t a regular vehicle for Logan but is instead used a way of promoting his merch.

Featuring a custom teal blue wrap, pumped-up sound system, heavy-duty front winch, and custom exhaust system, the Cool Bus is a serious piece of marketing kit.

Logan Paul exotic cars

While Logan isn’t one to splash out on expensive supercars in the same way his brother Jake does, he still has some interesting performance cars.

His Dodge Challenger is a V8-engined American ‘muscle car’ that is designed for all-out straight-line speed. While not extensively customized in the way his ‘Cool Bus’ is, Logan appears to wrap it to match his latest merch line designs and uses it as another way of promoting his range.

As well as the Challenger, which was given away to one lucky subscriber earlier this year, Logan also has a Polaris Slingshot for a ‘fun’ car. Purchased as a gift to himself on his birthday, it is likely to just be used as a casual car for fun rather than any serious motoring.

While he may not have the biggest collection in the world, Logan has more unique ways of showing his wealth, such as spending $200k on Pokemon cards. Either way, it is still a very unique collection of vehicles for the YouTube star.