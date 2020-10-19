Kylie Jenner's stunning car collection will make your jaw drop - Dexerto

Kylie Jenner is one of the most successful young entrepreneurs the world has ever seen, and her car collection proves it. With everything from luxury SUVs to top-range hypercars, she has all bases covered in her car collection.

Kylie Jenner is a social media sensation, serial entrepreneur, and bonafide car collector. Considering her age, she has an incredibly diverse taste in cars with both ‘typical rich kid’ cars and some very left-field choices.

As with everything in her life, she regularly posts her car collection to her Instagram, showing off her rides to over 198 million followers. Below, we’ve highlighted some of the best cars from Kylie Jenner’s car collection for your enjoyment.

Kylie Jenner’s luxury car collection

As any self-respecting entrepreneur will tell you, appearance is everything. Well, Kylie certainly has that one covered, with a whole host of luxury cars at her disposal.

Jenner has no less than three different variations of Mercedes G-Wagons. These luxury 4x4s are a great way to make a statement wherever she goes. Her collection ranges from a bright orange AMG G63, to a standard Tan-colored G-Wagon that regularly makes appearances on her Instagram feed.

Rolls-Royces also play a big part in her car collection. She has been seen with no less than four different Rolls-Royce Ghosts, though it is unclear how many of these are simply the same car that has been repainted.

Perhaps most notable from her luxury car collection is her classic Rolls-Royce. Gifted to her by ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, the classic Rolls is one of the most unique and stunning cars in her collection. For day-to-day duties, Kylie also has two Range Rovers. Perfect for driving around without drawing attention to herself, they are also the cheapest cars in her garage.

Kylie Jenner’s supercars

Not only does Kylie have a number of opulent luxury cars, but she also appears to be a fan of the faster things in life. Her supercar collection is enough to make any petrolhead jealous, with a few notable highlights.

Kylie has a number of different Ferraris, including a Ferrari 488 Spyder which she bought to match with her sister Kendall back in 2018. Not only does she have the 488, but also a 458 Italia spyder in a custom blue finish.

Lamborghinis are also a common theme in her collection. Jenner owns both a bright orange Lamborghini Aventador (which matches her AMG G63 truck) and a red Lamborghini Urus. The Urus is a recent addition to her collection, and is ideal for traveling in style with daughter Stormi.

The stars of her collection are undoubtedly Kylie’s hypercars. Back when she was dating Travis Scott, the rapper gifted Kylie a black Ferrari LaFerrari after giving birth to their daughter. Worth a cool $1.4m, the LaFerrari isn’t even the most expensive car in her collection.

The jewel in Jenner’s collection is her Bugatti Chiron. Bought as a dramatic ‘breakup present’ to herself after splitting with Scott in 2019, the $3m 1000hp+ hypercar is a stunning (and expensive) way to get over a heartbreak. All told, Kylie’s collection is worth in excess of $5.5 million.