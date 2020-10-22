 Most annoying car mod prank revealed and anybody can do it - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

Most annoying car mod prank revealed and anybody can do it

Published: 22/Oct/2020 13:07

by Kieran Bicknell
Rubber Chicken Car Prank
YouTube: Chickensan / Mike on Pexels

Share

Sometimes simple pranks are the best, and this crazy car prank is testament to that. Best of all, it’s incredibly cheap and easy, so anyone is able to do it. 

Remember the rubber chicken memes from 2019? Well, it seems that those pesky rubber animal toys are back for 2020, starring in this hilarious Tweet from Klara_SJO.

While the prank of sticking items up car tailpipes is as old as the automobile itself, this prank seamlessly blends 21st-century meme culture and age-old tricks together into one annoyingly loud practical joke.

Rubber chicken singing cover
YouTube: Chickensan
The rubber chicken memes really took off in 2019, resulting in a wave of ‘rubber chicken’ versions of songs.

Hilarious rubber chicken car prank

In the video below, the prankster can be seen inserting three of the infamous rubber chicken toys into the exhaust pipe of a truck. It appears that they have been modified for the prank, being tied together on the end of a central air pipe.

When the truck is started, the haunting screams of the rubber chickens ring out around the local area. While loud enough on idle, once the truck starts driving the noise really begins to amplify.

Under full throttle, the screaming noise from the chickens is enough to drive anyone insane. Despite the ridiculous noise, it would be hard not to see the funny side of this.

“Imagine hearing that driving down your street at 3am” said Klara on the video. As the truck pulls away the noise echoes around the docklands with a surprisingly loud projection.

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that this prank could be carried out on a public road, or for an extended period of time. While the exhaust gas does escape from the ‘chickens’ it would eventually build up too much pressure in the system, potentially causing the truck’s engine to backfire.

Not only are there mechanical issues, but there is a strong likelihood someone would call the police or report you. That being said, this simple prank would be a great way to get back at your annoying neighbors, but maybe warn others in the vicinity first!

Gaming

Insane Forza Horizon 4 glitch lets players break speed records

Published: 22/Oct/2020 12:38

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 Train Glitch
Microsoft

Share

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon 4 has been around for a while now, but players are still finding new (and hilarious) glitches on a regular basis. In this case, you can utilize the non-stop train that traverses the map to break speed records, as one Reddit user discovered.

Similar to that seen in GTA V, the train that traverses the Forza Horizon 4 map is unable to be stopped. Try as you might, nothing is getting in the way of the steam locomotive and its train as it crisscrosses the Horizon world.

Despite its inability to be stopped, that doesn’t mean the train is a totally useless feature. One Reddit user – CarBoy0001 – discovered that the force of the unstoppable object can actually be put to good use.

Posting to the r/ForzaHorizon subreddit, the video shows a hilarious glitch that makes use of the train to hit insane speeds.

FH4 Train
YouTube: GameRiot
The train seen in Forza Horizon 4 is a replica of the famous ‘Flying Scotsman’ locomotive.

Forza Horizon 4 train glitch

With their Koenigsegg parked on the edge of one of the numerous rail bridges on the map, the player lies in wait for the train to arrive.

Once the train does turn up, instead of merely shunting the car gently out of the way, it glitches the game with hilarious consequences.

I knew the glitch was gonna be wild but not this much from r/ForzaHorizon

When the train connects with the rear 3/4 of the Koenigsegg, it sends the car flying across the map. Not only does it do this, but also makes the players’ car break a number of speed ‘records’ in the process.

The video shows the Koenigsegg flying through the air at 700km/h (434mph) while traveling an incredible distance across the map. In real life, this would significantly break the current speed record for a production car of 316mph.

“I knew the glitch was going to be wild” said CarBoy “but not this much.” Seemingly surprised by their results, the train glitch has been replicated a number of times by YouTubers; Why not give it a go next time you play?